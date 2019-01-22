openbase logo
@dicy/core

by Tarn W. Burton
0.15.2

A builder for LaTeX, knitr, literate Agda, literate Haskell and Pweave that automatically builds dependencies.

Categories

Readme

DiCy

This repository contains various packages associated with DiCy, a JavaScript/TypeScript based builder for LaTeX, knitr, Literate Agda, Literate Haskell, and Pweave that automatically builds dependencies. DiCy parses and filters output logs and error messages generated during build and can build projects that utilize the following programs to process files.

  • Bibliographies — Biber, BibTeX, BibTeX8, BibTeXu, pBibTeX, upBibTeX
  • Graphics Creation — Asymptote, MetaPost
  • Image/File Conversion — dvipdfm, dvipdfmx, dvips, dvisvgm, epstopdf, pdf2ps, ps2pdf
  • Indexing/Glossaries — bib2gls, makeglossaries, makeindex, mendex, splitindex, texindy, upmendex
  • LaTeX Engines — LaTeX, LuaLaTeX, pdfLaTeX, pLaTeX, upLaTeX, XeLaTeX
  • Literate Programming/Reproducible Research — Agda, knitr, lhs2TeX, patchSynctex, PythonTeX, Pweave, SageTeX

More information, including installation and API documentation is available at the DiCy website.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

