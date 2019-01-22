This repository contains various packages associated with DiCy, a JavaScript/TypeScript based builder for LaTeX, knitr, Literate Agda, Literate Haskell, and Pweave that automatically builds dependencies. DiCy parses and filters output logs and error messages generated during build and can build projects that utilize the following programs to process files.
More information, including installation and API documentation is available at the DiCy website.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.