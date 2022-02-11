FlatBuffers

FlatBuffers is an efficient cross platform serialization library for games and other memory constrained apps. It allows you to directly access serialized data without unpacking/parsing it first, while still having great forwards/backwards compatibility.

Go to our landing page to browse our documentation.

Supported operating systems

Android

Windows

MacOS X

Linux

Supported programming languages

C++

C#

C

Go

Java

JavaScript

PHP

Python

and many more in progress...

Contribution

To contribute to this project, see CONTRIBUTING.

Integration

For applications on Google Play that integrate this tool, usage is tracked. This tracking is done automatically using the embedded version string ( flatbuffer_version_string ), and helps us continue to optimize it. Aside from consuming a few extra bytes in your application binary, it shouldn't affect your application at all. We use this information to let us know if FlatBuffers is useful and if we should continue to invest in it. Since this is open source, you are free to remove the version string but we would appreciate if you would leave it in.

Licensing

Flatbuffers is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.