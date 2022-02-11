FlatBuffers is an efficient cross platform serialization library for games and other memory constrained apps. It allows you to directly access serialized data without unpacking/parsing it first, while still having great forwards/backwards compatibility.
For applications on Google Play that integrate this tool, usage is tracked.
This tracking is done automatically using the embedded version string
(
flatbuffer_version_string), and helps us continue to optimize it. Aside from
consuming a few extra bytes in your application binary, it shouldn't affect
your application at all. We use this information to let us know if FlatBuffers
is useful and if we should continue to invest in it. Since this is open
source, you are free to remove the version string but we would appreciate if
you would leave it in.
Flatbuffers is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.