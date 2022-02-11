openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@dictav/flatbuffers

by google
1.5.1 (see all)

FlatBuffers: Memory Efficient Serialization Library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

17.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

568

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo FlatBuffers

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/google/flatbuffers Build Status Build status

FlatBuffers is an efficient cross platform serialization library for games and other memory constrained apps. It allows you to directly access serialized data without unpacking/parsing it first, while still having great forwards/backwards compatibility.

Go to our landing page to browse our documentation.

Supported operating systems

  • Android
  • Windows
  • MacOS X
  • Linux

Supported programming languages

  • C++
  • C#
  • C
  • Go
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • PHP
  • Python

and many more in progress...

Contribution

To contribute to this project, see CONTRIBUTING.

Integration

For applications on Google Play that integrate this tool, usage is tracked. This tracking is done automatically using the embedded version string (flatbuffer_version_string), and helps us continue to optimize it. Aside from consuming a few extra bytes in your application binary, it shouldn't affect your application at all. We use this information to let us know if FlatBuffers is useful and if we should continue to invest in it. Since this is open source, you are free to remove the version string but we would appreciate if you would leave it in.

Licensing

Flatbuffers is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.


Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial