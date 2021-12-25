openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@dicebear/avataaars-neutral

by DiceBear
5.0.0-alpha.0 (see all)

DiceBear is an avatar library for designers and developers.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


DiceBear

DiceBear is an avatar library for designers and developers.

License Latest Version Stargazers

Read Documentation

Testing Powered By SauceLabs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial