openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@dharmaprotocol/contracts

by dharmaprotocol
0.1.24 (see all)

New & improved contracts for Dharma protocol

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package is no longer being maintained by the Dharma Labs team. Please email support@dharma.io if you have any questions / concerns

Readme

'Charta' is the latin word for 'letter or document'. We loosely appropriate this term as a codename for the smart contracts comprising the business logic of Dharma protocol.

Dharma is a protocol for generic tokenized debt issuance and fundraising on blockchains supporting requisite smart contract functionality (i.e. EVM blockchains). This repository contains the core contracts that compromise the business logic for issuing and administering debt crypto-assets on-chain.

We use truffle for deployment, testing, and development, and use Typescript for testing and deployment.

Join us on our chat for any technical or general questions.

Deployed Contracts

Ethereum Mainnet
  • DebtKernel: 0x8ef1351941d0cd8da09d5a4c74f2d64503031a18
  • DebtToken: 0xf7b3fc555c458c46d288ffd049ddbfb09f706df7
  • DebtRegistry: 0x4e0f2b97307ad60b741f993c052733acc1ea5811
  • TokenTransferProxy: 0x2f40766e91aaee4794d3389ac8dc3a4b8fd7ab3e
  • DharmaMultiSigWallet: 0x9445d5ddc2d8a3663ce8cc9fe74009f99b343cfc
  • RepaymentRouter: 0xc1df9b92645cc3b6733992c692a39c34a86fae5f
  • TokenRegistry: 0xd79396ab3bfaaa0d9f6d11f95bb641601d93c0a9
  • SimpleInterestTermsContract: 0xb78a7d1c1d03cf9155cc522097cbc679e15cf9a3
  • CollateralizedSimpleInterestTermsContract: 0x5de2538838b4eb7fa2dbdea09d642b88546e5f20
  • Collateralizer: 0xecc718386176d714dc9e4e35e177396b291499ee
  • PermissionsLib: 0xba0d793fb316d7a457b758e75a57e22ee14bc188
  • ContractRegistry: 0x10512440113cb6cb613be403135876d2e0a42c0b
Kovan Testnet
  • DebtKernel: 0x755e131019e5ab3e213dc269a4020e3e82e06e20
  • DebtToken: 0x12c8615fd55bf6e1f5a298cebdc72e50f838df74
  • DebtRegistry: 0x9662d6cae0e6914a388cb96c1c161cc4d12c3d7a
  • TokenTransferProxy: 0x668beab2e4dfec1d8c0a70fb5e52987cb22c2f1a
  • DharmaMultiSigWallet: 0x5e6d80063af17bf22b6828a7a61693ec37881563
  • RepaymentRouter: 0x0688659d5e36896da7e5d44ebe3e10aa9d2c9968
  • TokenRegistry: 0x6949948d93f3dbe50ec2fe54815fa33bfa284d35
  • SimpleInterestTermsContract: 0x4cad7ad79464628c07227928c851d3bc5ef3da0c
  • CollateralizedSimpleInterestTermsContract: 0x13763cf3eb3b6813fa800d4935725a0504c8eb8f
  • Collateralizer: 0x4b86bbe375577262cb0b3b7893e3de0d11751dd6
  • PermissionsLib: 0x0e7e2aace2ed2565777b420fd181b556971a8cb1
  • ContractRegistry: 0x506acb19a451cc6e2a5c76e65f6b65840406e5f9

Setup

Dependencies

Install dependencies:

yarn install
Testing

Start testrpc:

yarn chain

Run truffle tests:

yarn test

Contract Architecture

A specification of the contracts comprising Dharma protocol's logic can be found in the Dharma wiki.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial