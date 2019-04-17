'Charta' is the latin word for 'letter or document'. We loosely appropriate this term as a codename for the smart contracts comprising the business logic of Dharma protocol.

Dharma is a protocol for generic tokenized debt issuance and fundraising on blockchains supporting requisite smart contract functionality (i.e. EVM blockchains). This repository contains the core contracts that compromise the business logic for issuing and administering debt crypto-assets on-chain.

We use truffle for deployment, testing, and development, and use Typescript for testing and deployment.

Setup

Dependencies

Install dependencies:

yarn install

Testing

Start testrpc :

yarn chain

Run truffle tests:

yarn test

Contract Architecture

A specification of the contracts comprising Dharma protocol's logic can be found in the Dharma wiki.