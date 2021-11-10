A GraphQL, WebSocket and HTTP REST client library to consume dfuse API https://dfuse.io (dfuse docs).
Using Yarn:
yarn add @dfuse/client
# Use this command if you are using npm
#npm install --save @dfuse/client
What you get by using this library:
Notice You should replace the sequence of characters
Paste your API key here
in the script above with your actual API key obtained from https://app.dfuse.io. You are
connecting to a local dfuse for EOSIO instance or to a dfuse Community Edition? Replace
apiKey: "<Paste your API key here>" with
authentication: false so authentication is
disabled.
See examples/basic/eosio/stream-transfers-graphql.ts
const { createDfuseClient } = require("@dfuse/client")
const client = createDfuseClient({
apiKey: "<Paste your API key here>",
network: "mainnet.eos.dfuse.io",
})
const streamTransfer = `subscription($cursor: String!) {
searchTransactionsForward(query: "receiver:eosio.token action:transfer -data.quantity:'0.0001 EOS'", cursor: $cursor) {
undo cursor
trace {
matchingActions { json }
}
}
}`
await client.graphql(streamTransfer, (message, stream) => {
if (message.type === "error") {
console.log("An error occurred", message.errors, message.terminal)
}
if (message.type === "data") {
const data = message.data.searchTransactionsForward
const actions = data.trace.matchingActions
actions.forEach(({ json }: any) => {
const { from, to, quantity, memo } = json
console.log(`Transfer [${from} -> ${to}, ${quantity}] (${memo})`)
})
stream.mark({ cursor: data.cursor })
}
if (message.type === "complete") {
console.log("Stream completed")
}
})
See examples/basic/ethereum/stream-transfers.ts
const { createDfuseClient } = require("@dfuse/client")
const streamTransfer = `subscription($cursor: String) {
searchTransactions(query: "method:'transfer(address,uint256)'", cursor: $cursor) {
undo cursor
node { hash from to value(encoding: ETHER) }
}
}`
await client.graphql(streamTransfer, (message, stream) => {
if (message.type === "error") {
console.log("An error occurred", message.errors, message.terminal)
}
if (message.type === "data") {
const { cursor, node } = message.data.searchTransactions
console.log(`Transfer [${node.from} -> ${node.to}, ${node.value}]`)
stream.mark({ cursor })
}
if (message.type === "complete") {
console.log("Stream completed")
}
})
If you target a
Node.js environment instead, you will need bring a
fetch compatible
function and a proper
WebSocket client.
You are free to use any compatible library respecting the respective requirements. To
make it simple, if
fetch and/or
WebSocket are available in the global scope (
global),
they are picked automatically by the library. While polluting the global scope, it's the
easiest way to get started.
It's what the examples in this project do using respectively
node-fetch and
and ws for
fetch and
WebSocket respectively.
Installation instructions using Yarn would be:
yarn add node-fetch ws
In the bootstrap phase of your application, prior doing any
@dfuse/client imports/require,
put the following code:
global.fetch = require("node-fetch");
global.WebSocket = require("ws");
You can check the Node.js Configuration example for how to avoid polluting the global scope.
The library make sane default assumptions about some of the dependencies the library requires. This section details the choices we think are the most important ones.
The library requires a
Fetch like interface. In the Browser environment,
this is the
fetch function that is used (we check that
window.fetch is
a function).
If
window.fetch is undefined, we fallback to check
global.fetch variable.
This can be set in a Node.js environment to point to a compatible implementation
of
fetch, like the one provided by the node-fetch
package.
If none is provided, the library throw an error. To avoid this error, you should pass
the
httpClientOptions.fetch option when creating the dfuse Client.
It possible to provide you own implementation using under the cover any
HTTP library like axios or even
XMLHttpRequest if you wish so.
The library requires a
WebSocket client interface having the same semantics
as the WebSocket API in the Browser environment.
In the Browser environment, this is the standard
WebSocket variable that is used
(we check that
window.WebSocket is present).
If
window.WebSocket is undefined, we fallback to check
global.WebSocket variable.
This can be set in a Node.js environment to point to a compatible implementation
of
WebSocket client, like the one provided by the ws
package.
If none is provided, the library throw an error. To avoid this error, you should pass
the
streamClientOptions.socketOptions.webSocketFactory and the
graphqlStreamClientOptions.socketOptions.webSocketFactory options when creating the dfuse
Client. This factory method receives the full url to connect to the remote endpoint
(this will include the API token to use in query parameters of the url) and should
return a valid
WebSocket client object.
We highly suggest to use ws package straight in a Node.js environment.
The API token store interface is used by the dfuse Client to perform the persistent retrieval and writing of the API token. Indeed, we rate limit the API token issuance endpoint and as such, it's highly important to re-use a valid token instead of generating a new one each time it's required to avoid hitting the API token issue rate limiter.
The library, when no
apiTokenStore options is passed to the client will
pick a default
ApiTokenStore implementation based on your environment.
In a Browser environment, the concrete implementation that is used is the
LocalStorageApiTokenStore
class. This will save and retrieve the token from the browser
localStorage
(under a
dfuse:token key).
In a Node.js environment, the concrete implementation that is used is the
OnDiskApiTokenStore class.
This will save and retrieve the token from a local file on the disk
at
~/.dfuse/<sha256-api-key>/token.info.
Note Depending on your deployment target (
Docker, VM, etc.), it's possible
that the home directory (
~) is not writable, causing the default
OnDiskApiTokenStore
instance on Node.js environment to not work correctly. In those cases, simply define
yourself the
apiTokenStore instance to use and pick the location where the token
should be saved. Instantiate a
FileApiTokenStore
instance and use it as the
apiTokenStore configuration value when instantiating the
dfuse Client:
import { createDfuseClient, FileApiTokenStore } from "@dfuse/client";
const client = createDfuseClient({
...,
apiTokenStore: new FileApiTokenStore("/tmp/dfuse-token.json"),
...,
});
The full API reference can be found at https://dfuse-io.github.io/client-js/.
This site is generated by running
typedoc on this repository. The full API
reference being rather exhaustive, here a quick index pointing to the most
important entities' documentation section that should be read to understand
the various part of the library:
Note
DefaultStreamClient,
DefaultHttpClient,
DefaultSocket,
DefaultApiTokenManager
are all private implementations not exposed.
Note You can run the examples straight from this repository quite easily. Clone it to
you computer, run
yarn install && yarn build in the project directory. Link the local
build so it's usable by the examples:
yarn link # Adds a symlink of this project to your global installation
yarn link @dfuse/client # Adds `@dfuse/client` in this project's `node_modules` folder (global symlink)
Ensures you have an environment variable
DFUSE_API_KEY set to your dfuse API Key value.
Then simply issue the following command (pick the example file you want to run):
yarn run:example examples/basic/eosio/stream-transfers-graphql.ts
For the browser example to work, you need to edit the
browser.html file:
browser.html file to put your own API key, search for
apiKey: "<Paste API key here!>", in the file.
Once this is done, simply double-click on the
browser.html file (
open examples/reference/browser.html on Unix/Mac system).
These are the starter examples showing a concrete use case you can solve using
@dfuse/client
library. Those toy examples have low to no error handling, check the Advanced section
for production grade details on efficiently use
@dfuse/client
You will find examples leveraging the full power library with all the correct patterns to consume the Blockchain data efficiently, with strict data integrity and how to properly deal with error and edge cases (like micro-forks!).
Those are examples that are general concepts applicable to all chains we support or
about some specifities of the
client-js library like configuring the WebSocket
connection or the behavior of the client instance itself.
In this folder, you will get full reference examples. Those are used to showcase the actual full data you receive with each call. It's also there where you can check the flow of messages that can be handled in each dfuse Stream and full configuration options for the library itself and all the API calls.
The best way to develop this library is through modifying and adding examples to the project.
To run the examples, it's quite simple, follow these instructions:
Install project dependencies so that you get development tools at the same time:
yarn install
Link the project inside itself, that will be necessary to correct run the
examples which import
@dfuse/client:
yarn link
yarn link @dfuse/client
Start the build watcher so distribution files are always up-to-date. Forgetting to do that will prevent examples from picking latest changes you've made to source files!
yarn start
Last step is to add
.env file containing the dfuse API key
required to run the examples. Create a file
.env at the root of the project
with the following content:
DFUSE_API_KEY=Replace this with API key!
Final check, let's run an example to ensure everything is working:
yarn run:example examples/basic/eosio/state-check-balance.ts
First step is to update the change log (CHANGELOG.md) by updating the
## In Progress header to change to
## <Version> (<Month> <Day>, <Year>) (i.e.
## 0.11.11 (March 26, 2019))
and the commit that.
Assuming you have been granted access rights to publish this package, the command to perform is simply:
yarn run publish:latest
This command will automatically perform a clean build followed by the execution of the full test suite then a publish the package followed by a publish of the docs and finally push the commits and tag to the remote repository.
If you want to publish a pre-release version not flagged as the latest so that people still pulls the current stable version unless they opt-in explicitly, use the following invocation:
yarn run publish:next
Does the same work as
publish:latest but the docs is not published by this step.
A big thanks (and hug) to our dear friend Denis Carriere from EOS Nation for creating the initial version of this project.
MIT