openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rp

@devsisters/react-pixi

by Patrick Brouwer
1.0.3 (see all)

Write PIXI apps using React declarative style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-pixi

React Pixi

Simply the best way to write PIXI applications in React
Write PIXI applications using React declarative style 👌


release downloads ci tests license react version pixi version


ReactPixi is an open-source, production-ready library to render high performant PIXI applications in React.

Get started

Quick start

npm install pixi.js @inlet/react-pixi

import { Stage, Container, Sprite } from '@inlet/react-pixi'

export const MyComponent = () => (
  <Stage>
    <Sprite image="./my-image.png" x={100} y={100} />

    <Container x={500}>
      <Text text="Hello World" filter={[blurFilter]} />
    </Container>
  </Stage>
)

Docs

Check out our documentation for guides and a full API reference.

Or checkout our examples on codepen for inspiration.

Contribute

Want to contribute to ReactPixi? Our contributing guide has you covered.

License

ReactPixi is MIT licensed.

Meet fellow developers

You have an amazing feature in mind or just want to get in touch with other developers? Feel free to join our Slack channel.

Join us on Slack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial