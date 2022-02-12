Installation • Usage • Contributing • Contributors • License

Installation

yarn add @devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection

This module has a peer dependency on @prisma/client version ^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0 .

Usage

General Usage

This module validates the connection arguments to make sure they work with Prisma. The following combinations are supported:

{} All resources

All resources { first: number } The first X resources

The first X resources { first: number, after: string } The first X resources after the id Y

The first X resources after the id Y { last: number } The last X resources

The last X resources { last: number, before: string } The last X resources before the id Y

Two cases need to be checked in your code if you are passing in user-provided data to prevent the user from reading out too many resources at once:

One of first | last has to be defined

| has to be defined first | last have to be below a reasonable maximum (e.g. 100)

import { findManyCursorConnection, ConnectionArguments, } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection' const result = await findManyCursorConnection( ( args ) => client.todo.findMany(args), () => client.todo.count(), { first: 5 , after: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' } )

Type-Safe Arguments

You can also use additional FindManyArgs while keeping type safety intact:

import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection' const baseArgs = { select: { id: true , isCompleted: true }, where: { isCompleted: true }, } const result = await findManyCursorConnection( ( args ) => client.todo.findMany({ ...args, ...baseArgs }), () => client.todo.count({ where: baseArgs.where }), { last: 5 , before: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' } ) result.edges[ 0 ].node.text

Custom Cursors

By default, the cursor is the id field of your model. If you would like to use a different field, a compound index, or handle encoding/decoding, you can pass the following options:

import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection' const result = await findManyCursorConnection( ( args ) => client.todo.findMany(args), () => client.todo.count(), { first: 5 , after: 'eyJpZCI6MTZ9' }, { getCursor: ( record ) => ({ id: record.id }), encodeCursor: ( cursor ) => Buffer.from( JSON .stringify(cursor)).toString( 'base64' ), decodeCursor: ( cursor ) => JSON .parse(Buffer.from(cursor, 'base64' ).toString( 'ascii' )), } )

You can find more examples for custom cursors in the unit tests.

Custom Edges & Nodes

By default, the edge consists of the cursor and the node . If you would like to add additional fields to the edge or the node, you can pass the following option:

import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection' const result = await findManyCursorConnection< Todo, { id: string }, Todo & { extraNodeField: string }, { extraEdgeField: string ; cursor: string ; node: Todo & { extraNodeField: string } } >( ( args ) => client.todo.findMany(args), () => client.todo.count(), { first: 5 , after: 'eyJpZCI6MTZ9' }, { recordToEdge: ( record ) => ({ node: { ...record, extraNodeField: 'Foo' }, extraEdgeField: 'Bar' , }), } )

Resolve information

You can pass GraphQL resolve information into the options to automatically remove extra Prisma queries for fields that are not present in your GraphQL query. This is mainly useful if you are not using totalCount for your pagination logic or you only want to query totalCount without any edges.

import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection' import { GraphQLResolveInfo } from 'graphql' const resolveInfo: GraphQLResolveInfo = { } const result = await findManyCursorConnection( ( args ) => client.todo.findMany(args), () => client.todo.count(), { first: 5 , after: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' }, { resolveInfo } )

Contributing

yarn prisma migrate dev --preview-feature yarn test

