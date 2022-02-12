findMany method to support Relay Cursor Connections
yarn add @devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection
This module has a peer dependency on
@prisma/client version
^2.0.0 || ^3.0.0.
This module validates the connection arguments to make sure they work with Prisma. The following combinations are supported:
{} All resources
{ first: number } The first X resources
{ first: number, after: string } The first X resources after the id Y
{ last: number } The last X resources
{ last: number, before: string } The last X resources before the id Y
Two cases need to be checked in your code if you are passing in user-provided data to prevent the user from reading out too many resources at once:
first |
last has to be defined
first |
last have to be below a reasonable maximum (e.g. 100)
import {
findManyCursorConnection,
ConnectionArguments,
} from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection'
const result = await findManyCursorConnection(
(args) => client.todo.findMany(args),
() => client.todo.count(),
{ first: 5, after: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' } // typeof ConnectionArguments
)
You can also use additional
FindManyArgs while keeping type safety intact:
import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection'
const baseArgs = {
select: { id: true, isCompleted: true },
where: { isCompleted: true },
}
const result = await findManyCursorConnection(
(args) => client.todo.findMany({ ...args, ...baseArgs }),
() => client.todo.count({ where: baseArgs.where }),
{ last: 5, before: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' }
)
// Type error: Property text does not exist
result.edges[0].node.text
By default, the cursor is the
id field of your model. If you would like to use a different field,
a compound index, or handle encoding/decoding, you can pass the following options:
import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection'
const result = await findManyCursorConnection(
(args) => client.todo.findMany(args),
() => client.todo.count(),
{ first: 5, after: 'eyJpZCI6MTZ9' },
{
getCursor: (record) => ({ id: record.id }),
encodeCursor: (cursor) => Buffer.from(JSON.stringify(cursor)).toString('base64'),
decodeCursor: (cursor) => JSON.parse(Buffer.from(cursor, 'base64').toString('ascii')),
}
)
You can find more examples for custom cursors in the unit tests.
By default, the edge consists of the
cursor and the
node. If you would like to add additional
fields to the edge or the node, you can pass the following option:
import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection'
const result = await findManyCursorConnection<
Todo,
{ id: string },
Todo & { extraNodeField: string },
{ extraEdgeField: string; cursor: string; node: Todo & { extraNodeField: string } }
>(
(args) => client.todo.findMany(args),
() => client.todo.count(),
{ first: 5, after: 'eyJpZCI6MTZ9' },
{
recordToEdge: (record) => ({
node: { ...record, extraNodeField: 'Foo' },
extraEdgeField: 'Bar',
}),
}
)
You can pass GraphQL resolve information into the options to automatically remove extra Prisma
queries for fields that are not present in your GraphQL query. This is mainly useful if you are not
using
totalCount for your pagination logic or you only want to query
totalCount without any
edges.
import { findManyCursorConnection } from '@devoxa/prisma-relay-cursor-connection'
import { GraphQLResolveInfo } from 'graphql'
const resolveInfo: GraphQLResolveInfo = {
// ...
}
const result = await findManyCursorConnection(
(args) => client.todo.findMany(args),
() => client.todo.count(),
{ first: 5, after: '5c11e0fa-fd6b-44ee-9016-0809ee2f2b9a' },
{ resolveInfo }
)
# Setup the test database
yarn prisma migrate dev --preview-feature
# Run the tests
yarn test
