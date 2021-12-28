Official Angular component for Font Awesome 5+
Using
ng add:
# See Compatibility table below to choose a correct version
$ ng add @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome@<version>
Using Yarn
$ yarn add @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
$ yarn add @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
# See Compatibility table below to choose a correct version
$ yarn add @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome@<version>
Using NPM
$ npm install @fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
$ npm install @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
# See Compatibility table below to choose a correct version
$ npm install @fortawesome/angular-fontawesome@<version>
|@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome
|Angular
|Font Awesome
|ng-add
|0.1.x
|5.x
|5.x
|not supported
|0.2.x
|6.x
|5.x
|not supported
|0.3.x
|6.x && 7.x
|5.x
|not supported
|0.4.x, 0.5.x
|8.x
|5.x
|not supported
|0.6.x
|9.x
|5.x
|supported
|0.7.x
|10.x
|5.x
|supported
|0.8.x
|11.x
|5.x
|supported
|0.9.x
|12.x
|5.x
|supported
|0.10.x
|13.x
|5.x && 6.x
|supported
To get up and running using Font Awesome with Angular follow below steps:
Add
FontAwesomeModule to
imports in
src/app/app.module.ts:
```typescript
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { FontAwesomeModule } from '@fortawesome/angular-fontawesome';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FontAwesomeModule
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
```
Tie the icon to the property in your component
src/app/app.component.ts:
```typescript
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { faCoffee } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
faCoffee = faCoffee;
}
```
Use the icon in the template
src/app/app.component.html:
```html
<fa-icon [icon]="faCoffee"></fa-icon>
```
Here's a StackBlitz Starter Sample on how to display Solid, Regular, and Brand icons using the Icon Library.
You can find examples in the
projects/demo directory. You can follow the docs to run the demo app on your own machine.
angular-fontawesome is a product of the community, you can take a look at the developer docs to find about more on how to contribute back to the project.
The following contributors have either helped to start this project, have contributed code, are actively maintaining it (including documentation), or in other ways being awesome contributors to this project. We'd like to take a moment to recognize them.
If we've missed someone (which is quite likely) submit a Pull Request to us and we'll get it resolved.
The Font Awesome team: