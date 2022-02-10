DevExtreme Reactive ·
DevExtreme Reactive is a set of business React components that deeply integrate with Bootstrap and Material-UI libraries.
Common Features
- Composable and extendable plugin-based architecture
- 100% Native React (no jQuery or other dependencies)
- High performance by using React best practicies
- Material-UI, Bootstrap 4 and Bootstrap 3 integration with seamless theming
- Controlled (stateless) and uncontrolled (stateful) modes
- Redux integration with state persistence and time-traveling
React Data Grid
Website | Demos | Docs
React Chart
Website | Demos | Docs
React Scheduler
Website | Demos | Docs
Note: You can also use the alternative project with 65+ React components. Refer to the comparison blog post for more information.
License
DevExtreme licensing.
Support & Feedback
Use GitHub Issues for reporting bugs, questions, and feature requests. If you own an active DevExtreme license, you can contact us at the Support Center.