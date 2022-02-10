openbase logo
@devexpress/dx-react-grid

by DevExpress

Business React components for Bootstrap and Material-UI

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.6K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Grid

Reviews

Readme

DevExtreme Reactive · Build NPM

DevExtreme Reactive is a set of business React components that deeply integrate with Bootstrap and Material-UI libraries.

Common Features

  • Composable and extendable plugin-based architecture
  • 100% Native React (no jQuery or other dependencies)
  • High performance by using React best practicies
  • Material-UI, Bootstrap 4 and Bootstrap 3 integration with seamless theming
  • Controlled (stateless) and uncontrolled (stateful) modes
  • Redux integration with state persistence and time-traveling

React Data Grid

Website | Demos | Docs

React Chart

Website | Demos | Docs

React Scheduler

Website | Demos | Docs

Note: You can also use the alternative project with 65+ React components. Refer to the comparison blog post for more information.

License

DevExtreme licensing.

Support & Feedback

Use GitHub Issues for reporting bugs, questions, and feature requests. If you own an active DevExtreme license, you can contact us at the Support Center.

