DevExtreme Reactive ·

DevExtreme Reactive is a set of business React components that deeply integrate with Bootstrap and Material-UI libraries.

Common Features

Composable and extendable plugin-based architecture

100% Native React (no jQuery or other dependencies)

High performance by using React best practicies

Material-UI, Bootstrap 4 and Bootstrap 3 integration with seamless theming

Controlled (stateless) and uncontrolled (stateful) modes

Redux integration with state persistence and time-traveling

React Data Grid

Website | Demos | Docs

React Chart

Website | Demos | Docs

React Scheduler

Website | Demos | Docs

Note: You can also use the alternative project with 65+ React components. Refer to the comparison blog post for more information.

License

DevExtreme licensing.

Support & Feedback

Use GitHub Issues for reporting bugs, questions, and feature requests. If you own an active DevExtreme license, you can contact us at the Support Center.