Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
@devexperts/utils
●
by devexperts
●
1.0.0-alpha.14 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
[![build status](https://img.shields.io/travis/devexperts/dx-platform/master.svg?style=flat-square)](https://travis-ci.org/devexperts/dx-platform) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/@devexperts/utils.svg?style=flat-square) ## @devexperts/utils Commonly
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @devexperts/utils
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.8K
GitHub Stars
30
Maintenance
Last Commit
1yr
ago
Contributors
28
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MPL-2.0
Type Definitions
Not Found
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
@devexperts/utils
Commonly used across different projects utilities.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial