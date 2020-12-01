Build tooling for Devexperts frontend team projects.
Usage:
dx-tools <command>
Commands are located under
src/scripts directory. Some of available commands:
dx-tools build-lib <src-path> <dist-path> [-w|--watch] [-f|--failOnError] [-p|--project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json>]
Builds projects using following rules:
*.ts|*.tsx files, produce
*.js|*.jsx &
*.d.ts files, run type checking service in background
Flags:
--watch - run in watch mode
--failOnError - if set, build process will return error code
1 in case of any Typescript compilation errors. Used for CI.
--project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json> - if set, build process will be using specified typescript configuration file.
dx-tools storybook -c <config-path> [-p|--port <port>] [-h|--host <hostname>]
Run storybook with predefined config in watch mode.
--port <port> - Set custom port. Default -
9001.
--host <hostname> - Set custom hostname. Default -
localhost.
dx-tools clean <path>
Remove dist folder before fresh build.