@devexperts/tools

by devexperts
1.0.0-alpha.14 (see all)

tool set for building FE projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
70

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

48

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

build status npm

@devexperts/tools

Build tooling for Devexperts frontend team projects.

Usage:

dx-tools <command>

Commands are located under src/scripts directory. Some of available commands:

build-lib

dx-tools build-lib <src-path> <dist-path> [-w|--watch] [-f|--failOnError] [-p|--project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json>]

Builds projects using following rules:

  • Typescript - transpile *.ts|*.tsx files, produce *.js|*.jsx & *.d.ts files, run type checking service in background
  • Stylus - copy to dist-path as-is. Compilation of stylus files is not included.
  • svg & other types of files - copy as-is.

Flags:

  • --watch - run in watch mode
  • --failOnError - if set, build process will return error code 1 in case of any Typescript compilation errors. Used for CI.
  • --project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json> - if set, build process will be using specified typescript configuration file.

storybook

dx-tools storybook -c <config-path> [-p|--port <port>] [-h|--host <hostname>]

Run storybook with predefined config in watch mode.

  • --port <port> - Set custom port. Default - 9001.
  • --host <hostname> - Set custom hostname. Default - localhost.

clean

dx-tools clean <path>

Remove dist folder before fresh build.

