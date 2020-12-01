Build tooling for Devexperts frontend team projects.

Usage:

dx-tools < command >

Commands are located under src/scripts directory. Some of available commands:

dx-tools build-lib < src-path > < dist-path > [-w|--watch] [-f|--failOnError] [-p|--project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json>]

Builds projects using following rules:

Typescript - transpile *.ts|*.tsx files, produce *.js|*.jsx & *.d.ts files, run type checking service in background

- transpile files, produce & files, run type checking service in background Stylus - copy to dist-path as-is . Compilation of stylus files is not included.

- copy to dist-path . Compilation of stylus files is not included. svg & other types of files - copy as-is.

Flags:

--watch - run in watch mode

- run in watch mode --failOnError - if set, build process will return error code 1 in case of any Typescript compilation errors. Used for CI.

- if set, build process will return error code in case of any Typescript compilation errors. Used for CI. --project <relative path to custom tsconfig.json> - if set, build process will be using specified typescript configuration file.

storybook

dx-tools storybook -c < config-path > [-p|--port < port > ] [-h|--host < hostname > ]

Run storybook with predefined config in watch mode.

--port <port> - Set custom port. Default - 9001 .

- Set custom port. Default - . --host <hostname> - Set custom hostname. Default - localhost .

clean

dx-tools clean < path >

Remove dist folder before fresh build.