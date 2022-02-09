openbase logo
@devexperts/swagger-codegen-ts

by devexperts
2.0.0-alpha.27 (see all)

Typesafe Swagger API generator for TypeScript

Readme

Build Status

Typesafe OpenAPI generator for TypeScript

Features

  • Generates client code from OpenAPI 3.0, 2.0 (aka Swagger) and AsyncAPI specs
  • Pluggable HTTP clients: can use fetch, Axios or any other library
  • Flexible response types: works with Promises and reactive streams like RxJS
  • Runtime type checks: validates server responses against the spec
  • Written in pure TypeScript using fp-ts and io-ts libraries

Demo code

The examples below refer to the Pet Store OpenAPI 3.0 schema.

After running the codegen, interacting with a REST API may be as simple as this:

import { petController as createPetController } from "./src/generated/petstore.json/paths/PetController";
import { Pet } from "./src/generated/petstore.json/components/schemas/Pet";

// Creating a controller, see the "HTTP Clients" wiki page for more details
const petController = createPetController({ httpClient: fetchHttpClient });

// The returned object is guaranteed to be a valid `Pet`
const createdPet: Promise<Pet> = petController.addPet({
  body: {
    // The parameters are statically typed, IntelliSense works, too
    name: "Spotty",
    photoUrls: [],
  },
});

More usage scenarios are supported - check the usage page for more detail.

Installation

  1. Make sure the peer dependencies are installed, then install the codegen itself:

    yarn add typescript fp-ts io-ts io-ts-types
yarn add -D @devexperts/swagger-codegen-ts

  2. Create a console script that would invoke the generate function, passing the options such as path to the schema file and the output directory. See the Generators page for the API reference, and examples/generate for sample scripts.

  3. In most cases, you might want to include the code generation step into the build and local launch scripts. Example:

    /* package.json */

  "scripts": {
+   "generate:api": "ts-node scripts/generate-api.ts",
-   "start": "react-scripts start",
+   "start": "yarn generate:api && react-scripts start",
-   "build": "react-scripts build"
+   "build": "yarn generate:api && react-scripts build"
  }

Contributing

Please read the Contributors Guide for more information.

