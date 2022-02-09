Typesafe OpenAPI generator for TypeScript

Features

Generates client code from OpenAPI 3.0, 2.0 (aka Swagger) and AsyncAPI specs

(aka Swagger) and specs Pluggable HTTP clients: can use fetch , Axios or any other library

can use , or any other library Flexible response types: works with Promises and reactive streams like RxJS

works with Promises and reactive streams like RxJS Runtime type checks: validates server responses against the spec

validates server responses against the spec Written in pure TypeScript using fp-ts and io-ts libraries

Demo code

The examples below refer to the Pet Store OpenAPI 3.0 schema.

After running the codegen, interacting with a REST API may be as simple as this:

import { petController as createPetController } from "./src/generated/petstore.json/paths/PetController" ; import { Pet } from "./src/generated/petstore.json/components/schemas/Pet" ; const petController = createPetController({ httpClient: fetchHttpClient }); const createdPet: Promise <Pet> = petController.addPet({ body: { name: "Spotty" , photoUrls: [], }, });

More usage scenarios are supported - check the usage page for more detail.

Installation

Make sure the peer dependencies are installed, then install the codegen itself: yarn add typescript fp-ts io-ts io-ts-types yarn add -D @ devexperts / swagger - codegen - ts Create a console script that would invoke the generate function, passing the options such as path to the schema file and the output directory. See the Generators page for the API reference, and examples/generate for sample scripts. In most cases, you might want to include the code generation step into the build and local launch scripts. Example: /* package.json */ "scripts": { + "generate:api": "ts-node scripts/generate-api.ts", - "start": "react-scripts start", + "start": "yarn generate:api && react-scripts start", - "build": "react-scripts build" + "build": "yarn generate:api && react-scripts build" }

Contributing

Feel free to file bugs and feature requests in GitHub issues.

Pull requests are welcome - please use Conventional Commits.

Please read the Contributors Guide for more information.