@devexperts/rx-utils

by devexperts
1.0.0-alpha.14 (see all)

utilits for rxjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

