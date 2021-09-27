RemoteData is an ADT (algebraic data type) described in this article. Heavily based on fp-ts lib.
npm i --save @devexperts/remote-data-ts
As you remember RemoteData is an union of few types:
RemoteInitial,
RemotePending,
RemoteFailure and
RemoteSuccess.
While your data in initial or pending state just use
initial or
pending constant, because you don't have any real values in this case.
import { initial, pending } from '@devexperts/remote-data-ts';
const customers = initial;
// or
const customers = pending;
When you receive data from server, use
failure or
success function, it depends on what you received:
import { failure, success } from '@devexperts/remote-data-ts';
import { apiClient } from 'apiClient';
import { TCustomer } from './MyModel';
const getCustomers = (): RemoteData<TCustomer[]> => {
const rawData: TCustomer[] = apiClient.get('/customers');
try {
const length = rawData.length;
return success(rawData);
}
catch(err) {
return failure(new Error('parse error'));
}
}
Finally you pass data to the component and want to render values, so now it's time to get our values back from RemoteData wrapper:
import { NoData, Pending, Failure } from './MyPlaceholders';
import { TCustomer } from './MyModel';
type TCustomersList = {
entities: RemoteData<TCustomer[]>;
};
const CustomersList: SFC<TCustomersList> = ({ entities }) => entities.foldL(
() => <NoData />,
() => <Pending />,
err => <Failure error={err} />,
data => <ul>{data.map(item => <li>{item.name}</li>)}</ul>
);
Don't forget to run
