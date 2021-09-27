RemoteData type

Description

RemoteData is an ADT (algebraic data type) described in this article. Heavily based on fp-ts lib.

Installation

npm i --save @devexperts/remote-data-ts

How to lift (wrap) your data in RemoteData:

As you remember RemoteData is an union of few types: RemoteInitial , RemotePending , RemoteFailure and RemoteSuccess .

While your data in initial or pending state just use initial or pending constant, because you don't have any real values in this case.

import { initial, pending } from '@devexperts/remote-data-ts' ; const customers = initial; const customers = pending;

When you receive data from server, use failure or success function, it depends on what you received:

import { failure, success } from '@devexperts/remote-data-ts' ; import { apiClient } from 'apiClient' ; import { TCustomer } from './MyModel' ; const getCustomers = (): RemoteData<TCustomer[]> => { const rawData: TCustomer[] = apiClient.get( '/customers' ); try { const length = rawData.length; return success(rawData); } catch (err) { return failure( new Error ( 'parse error' )); } }

How to fold (unwrap) your data from RemoteData:

Finally you pass data to the component and want to render values, so now it's time to get our values back from RemoteData wrapper:

import { NoData, Pending, Failure } from './MyPlaceholders' ; import { TCustomer } from './MyModel' ; type TCustomersList = { entities: RemoteData<TCustomer[]>; }; const CustomersList: SFC<TCustomersList> = ( { entities } ) => entities.foldL( () => <NoData />, () => <Pending />, err => <Failure error={err} />, data => <ul>{data.map( item => <li>{item.name}< /li>)}</u l> );

Docs & Examples

Contributions

