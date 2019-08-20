A easy to use toastr plugin inspired by CodeSeven/toastr made without jquery with pure vue.js

Demo

See a functioning demo deveo demo site

Installation

npm install --save @deveodk/vue-toastr

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import Vue from 'vue' import VueToastr from '@deveodk/vue-toastr' import '@deveodk/vue-toastr/dist/@deveodk/vue-toastr.css' Vue.use(VueToastr)

Browser

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@deveodk/vue-toastr/dist/@deveodk/vue-toastr.min.css" > </ link > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@deveodk/vue-toastr/dist/@deveodk/vue-toastr.min.js" > </ script >

Configuration

The toastr defaults can be configured in the following way

Available positions:

'toast-top-right' 'toast-bottom-right' 'toast-bottom-left' 'toast-top-left' 'toast-top-full-width' 'toast-bottom-full-width' 'toast-top-center' 'toast-bottom-center'

Available types:

'success' 'error' 'info' 'warning'

import VueToastr from '@deveodk/vue-toastr' Vue.use(VueToastr, { defaultPosition : 'toast-bottom-left' , defaultType : 'info' , defaultTimeout : 1000 })

Usage

The $toastr prototype hook and how to use it.

this .$toastr( 'success' , 'i am a toastr success' , 'hello' )

this .$toastr( 'error' , 'i am a toastr error' , 'hello' )

this .$toastr( 'warning' , 'i am a toastr warning' , 'hello' )

this .$toastr( 'info' , 'i am a toastr info' , 'hello' )

this .$toastr( 'add' , { title : 'Heyy' , msg : 'I am a custom property toastr' timeout : 1000 , position : 'toast-bottom-full-width' , type : 'info' , closeOnHover : true , clickClose : false , onCreated : () => console .log( 'toast was created' ), onClicked : () => console .log( 'toast was clicked' ), onClosed : () => console .log( 'toast was closed' ), onMouseOver : () => console .log( 'toast was moused over' ), onMouseOut : () => console .log( 'mouse left the toast' ) })

example

<link rel= "stylesheet" href= "/@deveodk/vue-toastr/dist/vue-toastr.css" > </ link > < script src = "/@deveodk/vue-toastr/dist/vue-toastr.js" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el: 'body' , mounted: function () { this .showToastr() }, methods: { showToastr: function () { this .$toastr( 'success' , 'it works!' , 'Yeahh' ) } } }) </ script >

Special thanks

A special thanks to s4l1h for creating the original package. About 30% of the source code is forked from vue-toastr

License

MIT