validatorjs

The validatorjs library makes data validation in JavaScript very easy in both the browser and Node.js. This library was inspired by the Laravel framework's Validator.

Why use validatorjs?

Works in both the browser and Node.

Readable and declarative validation rules.

Error messages with multilingual support.

CommonJS/Browserify support.

ES6 support.

Installation

Using npm

npm install validatorjs

Using yarn

yarn add validatorjs

Browser

< script src = "validator.js" > </ script >

Node.js / Browserify

let Validator = require ( 'validatorjs' );

import * as Validator from 'validatorjs' ;

Basic Usage

let validation = new Validator(data, rules [, customErrorMessages]);

data {Object} - The data you want to validate

rules {Object} - Validation rules

customErrorMessages {Object} - Optional custom error messages to return

Example 1 - Passing Validation

let data = { name : 'John' , email : 'johndoe@gmail.com' , age : 28 }; let rules = { name : 'required' , email : 'required|email' , age : 'min:18' }; let validation = new Validator(data, rules); validation.passes(); validation.fails();

To apply validation rules to the data object, use the same object key names for the rules object.

Example 2 - Failing Validation

let validation = new Validator({ name : 'D' , email : 'not an email address.com' }, { name : 'size:3' , email : 'required|email' }); validation.fails(); validation.passes(); validation.errors.first( 'email' ); validation.errors.get( 'email' );

Nested Rules

Nested objects can also be validated. There are two ways to declare validation rules for nested objects. The first way is to declare the validation rules with a corresponding nested object structure that reflects the data. The second way is to declare validation rules with flattened key names. For example, to validate the following data:

let data = { name : 'John' , bio : { age : 28 , education : { primary : 'Elementary School' , secondary : 'Secondary School' } } };

We could declare our validation rules as follows:

let nested = { name : 'required' , bio : { age : 'min:18' , education : { primary : 'string' , secondary : 'string' } } }; let flattened = { 'name' : 'required' , 'bio.age' : 'min:18' , 'bio.education.primary' : 'string' , 'bio.education.secondary' : 'string' };

WildCards Rules

WildCards can also be validated.

let data = { users : [{ name : 'John' , bio : { age : 28 , education : { primary : 'Elementary School' , secondary : 'Secondary School' } } }] };

We could declare our validation rules as follows:

let rules = { 'users.*.name' : 'required' , 'users.*.bio.age' : 'min:18' , 'users.*.bio.education.primary' : 'string' , 'users.*.bio.education.secondary' : 'string' };

Available Rules

Validation rules do not have an implicit 'required'. If a field is undefined or an empty string, it will pass validation. If you want a validation to fail for undefined or '', use the required rule.

accepted

The field under validation must be yes, on, 1 or true. This is useful for validating "Terms of Service" acceptance.

The field under validation must be after the given date.

The field unter validation must be after or equal to the given field

alpha

The field under validation must be entirely alphabetic characters.

The field under validation may have alpha-numeric characters, as well as dashes and underscores.

The field under validation must be entirely alpha-numeric characters.

array

The field under validation must be an array.

The field under validation must be before the given date.

The field under validation must be before or equal to the given date.

The field under validation must have a size between the given min and max. Strings, numerics, and files are evaluated in the same fashion as the size rule.

boolean

The field under validation must be a boolean value of the form true , false , 0 , 1 , 'true' , 'false' , '0' , '1' ,

confirmed

The field under validation must have a matching field of foo_confirmation. For example, if the field under validation is password, a matching password_confirmation field must be present in the input.

The field under validation must be a valid date format which is acceptable by Javascript's Date object.

The field under validation must be numeric and must have an exact length of value.

The field under validation must be numeric and must have length between given min and max.

The given field must be different than the field under validation.

email

The field under validation must be formatted as an e-mail address.

hex

The field under validation should be a hexadecimal format. Useful in combination with other rules, like hex|size:6 for hex color code validation.

The field under validation must be included in the given list of values. The field can be an array or string.

integer

The field under validation must have an integer value.

Validate that an attribute is no greater than a given size

Note: Maximum checks are inclusive.

Validate that an attribute is at least a given size.

Note: Minimum checks are inclusive.

The field under validation must not be included in the given list of values.

numeric

Validate that an attribute is numeric. The string representation of a number will pass.

present

The field under validation must be present in the input data but can be empty.

required

Checks if the length of the String representation of the value is >

The field under validation must be present and not empty if the anotherfield field is equal to any value.

The field under validation must be present and not empty unless the anotherfield field is equal to any value.

The field under validation must be present and not empty only if any of the other specified fields are present.

The field under validation must be present and not empty only if all of the other specified fields are present.

The field under validation must be present and not empty only when any of the other specified fields are not present.

The field under validation must be present and not empty only when all of the other specified fields are not present.

The given field must match the field under validation.

The field under validation must have a size matching the given value. For string data, value corresponds to the number of characters. For numeric data, value corresponds to a given integer value.

string

The field under validation must be a string.

url

Validate that an attribute has a valid URL format

The field under validation must match the given regular expression.

Note: When using the regex pattern, it may be necessary to specify rules in an array instead of using pipe delimiters, especially if the regular expression contains a pipe character. For each backward slash that you used in your regex pattern, you must escape each one with another backward slash.

Example 3 - Regex validation

let validation = new Validator({ name : 'Doe' , salary : '10,000.00' , yearOfBirth : '1980' }, { name : 'required|size:3' , salary : [ 'required' , 'regex:/^(?!0\\.00)\\d{1,3}(,\\d{3})*(\\.\\d\\d)?$/' ], yearOfBirth : [ 'required' , 'regex:/^(19|20)[\\d]{2,2}$/' ] }); validation.fails(); validation.passes();

Example 4 - Type Checking Validation

let validation = new Validator({ age : 30 , name : '' }, { age : [ 'required' , { 'in' : [ 29 , 30 ] }], name : [{ required_if : [ 'age' , 30 ] }] }); validation.fails(); validation.passes();

Register Custom Validation Rules

Validator.register(name, callbackFn, errorMessage);

name {String} - The name of the rule.

callbackFn {Function} - Returns a boolean to represent a successful or failed validation.

errorMessage {String} - An optional string where you can specify a custom error message. :attribute inside errorMessage will be replaced with the attribute name.

Validator.register( 'telephone' , function ( value, requirement, attribute ) { return value.match( /^\d{3}-\d{3}-\d{4}$/ ); }, 'The :attribute phone number is not in the format XXX-XXX-XXXX.' );

Asynchronous Validation

Register an asynchronous rule which accepts a passes callback:

Validator.registerAsync( 'username_available' , function ( username, attribute, req, passes ) { passes(); passes( false , 'Username has already been taken.' ); });

Then call your validator using checkAsync passing fails and passes callbacks like so:

let validator = new Validator({ username : 'test123' }, { username : 'required|min:3|username_available' }); function passes ( ) { } function fails ( ) { validator.errors.first( 'username' ); } validator.checkAsync(passes, fails);

Error Messages

This constructor will automatically generate error messages for validation rules that failed.

If there are errors, the Validator instance will have its errors property object populated with the error messages for all failing attributes. The methods and properties on the errors property object are:

returns the first error message for an attribute, false otherwise

returns an array of error messages for an attribute, or an empty array if there are no errors

returns an object containing all error messages for all failing attributes

returns true if error messages exist for an attribute, false otherwise

the number of validation errors

let validation = new Validator(input, rules); validation.errors.first( 'email' ); validator.errors.get( 'email' );

Custom Error Messages

If you need a specific error message and you don't want to override the default one, you can pass an override as the third argument to the Validator object, just like with Laravel.

let input = { name : '' }; let rules = { name : 'required' }; let validation = new Validator(input, rules, { required : 'You forgot to give a :attribute' }); validation.passes(); validation.errors.first( 'name' );

Some of the validators have string and numeric versions. You can change them too.

let input = { username : 'myusernameistoolong' }; let rules = { username : 'max:16' }; let validation = new Validator(input, rules, { max : { string : 'The :attribute is too long. Max length is :max.' } }); validation.passes(); validation.errors.first( 'username' );

You can even provide error messages on a per attribute basis! Just set the message's key to 'validator.attribute'

let input = { name : '' , email : '' }; let rules = { name : 'required' , email : 'required' }; let validation = new Validator(input, rules, { "required.email" : "Without an :attribute we can't reach you!" }); validation.passes(); validation.errors.first( 'name' ); validation.errors.first( 'email' );

Custom Attribute Names

To display a custom "friendly" attribute name in error messages, use .setAttributeNames()

let validator = new Validator({ name : '' }, { name : 'required' }); validator.setAttributeNames({ name : 'custom_name' }); if (validator.fails()) { validator.errors.first( 'name' ); }

Alternatively you can supply global custom attribute names in your lang with the attributes property.

You can also configure a custom attribute formatter:

Validator.setAttributeFormatter( function ( attribute ) { return attribute.replace( /_/g , ' ' ); }); let validator = new Validator({ first_name : '' }, { first_name : 'required' }); validator.setAttributeFormatter( function ( attribute ) { return attribute.replace( /_/g , ' ' ); }); if (validator.fails()) { console .log(validator.errors.first( 'first_name' )); }

Note: by default all _ characters will be replaced with spaces.

Language Support

Error messages are in English by default. To include another language in the browser, reference the language file in a script tag and call Validator.useLang('lang_code') .

< script src = "dist/validator.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/lang/ru.js" > </ script > < script > Validator.useLang( 'es' ); </ script >

In Node, it will automatically pickup on the language source files.

let Validator = require ( 'validatorjs' ); Validator.useLang( 'ru' );

If you don't see support for your language, please add one to src/lang !

You can also add your own custom language by calling setMessages :

Validator.setMessages( 'lang_code' , { required : 'The :attribute field is required.' });

Get the raw object of messages for the given language:

Validator.getMessages( 'lang_code' );

Switch the default language used by the validator:

Validator.useLang( 'lang_code' );

Get the default language being used:

Validator.getDefaultLang();

Override default messages for language:

let messages = Validator.getMessages( 'en' ); messages.required = 'Whoops, :attribute field is required.' ; Validator.setMessages( 'en' , messages);

License

Copyright © 2012-2019 David Tang Released under the MIT license

Credits

validatorjs created by David Tang validatorjs maintained by Mike Erickson and Contributors

E-Mail: codedungeon@gmail.com

Twitter: @codedungeon

Website: codedungeon.io