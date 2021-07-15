openbase logo
@dev-thought/nx-deploy-it

by Dev-Thought
2.0.0 (see all)

A collection of NX plugins baked with love ;)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Dev Thought - Nx Plugins

ng-deploy-it was refactored to be a nx plugin and with this change this repository will contain all nx plugins provided by Dev Thought.

The migration process for old ng-deploy-it can be fonund in the plugin documentation.

Welcome to our nx plugins repository

You can find here a collection (currently just one but who knows what the future brings :P) of usefull plugins which are usable in nx and the angular cli.

nx-deploy-it

You are done with your application! But without deploying somewhere, nobody can enjoy it!

With NxDeployIt your live gets easier! Use it to deploy your applications to your favorite cloud provider! It can even autodetect the supported applications in your nx workspace ❤️

