React Forms

React Forms library provides a set of tools for React to handle form rendering and validation.

Table of Contents

Installation

To use version documented here you need to install beta tag from npm:

% npm install react-forms @ beta

You would probably also need a module bundler such as Browserify or Webpack as React Forms is distributed as a set of CommonJS modules.

Usage

React Forms doesn't provide any <Form /> component, instead it makes implementing form components an easy task.

Note that examples are written using ES2015 syntax. You would probably use Babel with es2015 and react presets enabled to compile code to ES5 which is compatible with most of the current runtimes.

Basic form component.

This is the example where form value is managed as a part of local component state. Some might put form value in a Flux/Redux store instead.

import React from 'react' import {Fieldset, Field, createValue} from 'react-forms' class Form extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) let formValue = createValue({ value : props.value, onChange : this .onChange.bind( this ) }) this .state = {formValue} } onChange(formValue) { this .setState({formValue}) } render() { return ( <Fieldset formValue={this.state.formValue}> <Field select="firstName" label="First name" /> <Field select="lastName" label="Last name" /> </Fieldset> ) } }

Then you can use <Form /> component like any regular React component:

import {render} from 'react-dom' render( < Form value = {{firstName: ' Michael ', lastName: ' Jackson '}} /> , document.getElementById('form') )

Validation

React Forms can validate form value using JSON schema:

let schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { firstName : { type : 'string' }, lastName : { type : 'string' } } }

Simply pass it to a createValue(..) function:

let formValue = createValue({value, onChange, schema})

API Reference

Howto Guides

Customizing form fields

All components in React Forms conform to React Stylesheet API. That means that for injecting customization one needs react-stylesheet package to be installed:

% npm install react-stylesheet

Customizing label rendering:

import React from 'react' import {style} from 'react-stylesheet' import {Field as BaseField, Label as BaseLabel} from 'react-forms' function Label ( {label, schema} ) { return < BaseLabel className = "my-label" label = {label} schema = {schema} /> } let Field = style(BaseField, { Label: Label })

Customizing error list rendering:

import React from 'react' import {style} from 'react-stylesheet' import {Field as BaseField, ErrorList as BaseErrorList} from 'react-forms' function ErrorList ( {formValue} ) { return < BaseErrorList className = "my-error-list" formValue = {formValue} /> } let Field = style(BaseField, { ErrorList: ErrorList })

Form field with custom input component:

import React from 'react' import {Field} from 'react-forms' import Datepicker from 'datepicker' function DateField ( props ) { return < Field { ...props } Input = {Datepicker} /> }

Implementing form field component from scratch:

import React from 'react' import {WithFormValue} from 'react-forms' class Field extends React . Component { render() { let {formValue} = this .props return ( < div > < label > {formValue.schema.label} </ label > < input value = {formValue.value} onChange = {this.onChange} /> </ div > ) } onChange = (e) => this.props.formValue.update(e.target.value) } Field = WithFormValue(Field);

Pattern for reusable forms

import React from 'react' import {Fieldset} from 'react-forms' class IndividualFieldset extends React . Component { static schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { firstName : { type : 'string' }, lastName : { type : 'string' } } } static value = { firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' } render() { let {label, ...props} = this .props return ( <Fieldset {...props}> <label>{label}</label> <Field select="firstName" label="First name" /> <Field select="lastName" label="Last name" /> </Fieldset> ) } }

Later you can compose schema and initial form value using IndividualFieldset.schema and IndividualFieldset.value static properties and use <IndividualFieldset /> component itself for rendering.

let schema = { type : 'object' , properties : { mother : IndividualFieldset.schema, father : IndividualFieldset.schema } } let value = { mother : IndividualFieldset.value, father : IndividualFieldset.value } class FamilyForm extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { formValue : createValue({schema, value, this .onChange})} } onChange = ( nextFormValue ) => { this .setState({ formValue : nextFormValue}) } render() { return ( <Fieldset formValue={this.state.formValue}> <IndividualFieldset select="mother" label="Mother" /> <IndividualFieldset select="father" label="Father" /> </Fieldset> ) } }

Examples

Examples are located at examples folder. To run.

cd examples npm install npm start

open http://localhost:4000 in browser

Credits

React Forms is free software created by Prometheus Research, LLC and is released under the MIT license.