React Forms library provides a set of tools for React to handle form rendering and validation.
Table of Contents
To use version documented here you need to install
beta tag from npm:
% npm install react-forms@beta
You would probably also need a module bundler such as Browserify or Webpack as React Forms is distributed as a set of CommonJS modules.
React Forms doesn't provide any
<Form /> component, instead it makes
implementing form components an easy task.
Note that examples are written using ES2015 syntax. You would probably use
Babel with
es2015 and
react presets enabled to compile code to ES5 which
is compatible with most of the current runtimes.
This is the example where form value is managed as a part of local component state. Some might put form value in a Flux/Redux store instead.
import React from 'react'
import {Fieldset, Field, createValue} from 'react-forms'
class Form extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
let formValue = createValue({
value: props.value,
onChange: this.onChange.bind(this)
})
this.state = {formValue}
}
onChange(formValue) {
this.setState({formValue})
}
render() {
return (
<Fieldset formValue={this.state.formValue}>
<Field select="firstName" label="First name" />
<Field select="lastName" label="Last name" />
</Fieldset>
)
}
}
Then you can use
<Form /> component like any regular React component:
import {render} from 'react-dom'
render(
<Form value={{firstName: 'Michael', lastName: 'Jackson'}} />,
document.getElementById('form')
)
React Forms can validate form value using JSON schema:
let schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
firstName: {type: 'string'},
lastName: {type: 'string'}
}
}
Simply pass it to a
createValue(..) function:
let formValue = createValue({value, onChange, schema})
<Field />
<Fieldset />
createValue({schema, value, onChange})
WithFormValue(Component)
All components in React Forms conform to React Stylesheet API. That means
that for injecting customization one needs
react-stylesheet package to be
installed:
% npm install react-stylesheet
Customizing label rendering:
import React from 'react'
import {style} from 'react-stylesheet'
import {Field as BaseField, Label as BaseLabel} from 'react-forms'
function Label({label, schema}) {
return <BaseLabel className="my-label" label={label} schema={schema} />
}
let Field = style(BaseField, {
Label: Label
})
Customizing error list rendering:
import React from 'react'
import {style} from 'react-stylesheet'
import {Field as BaseField, ErrorList as BaseErrorList} from 'react-forms'
function ErrorList({formValue}) {
return <BaseErrorList className="my-error-list" formValue={formValue} />
}
let Field = style(BaseField, {
ErrorList: ErrorList
})
Form field with custom input component:
import React from 'react'
import {Field} from 'react-forms'
import Datepicker from 'datepicker'
function DateField(props) {
return <Field {...props} Input={Datepicker} />
}
Implementing form field component from scratch:
import React from 'react'
import {WithFormValue} from 'react-forms'
class Field extends React.Component {
render() {
let {formValue} = this.props
return (
<div>
<label>{formValue.schema.label}</label>
<input value={formValue.value} onChange={this.onChange} />
</div>
)
}
onChange = (e) => this.props.formValue.update(e.target.value)
}
Field = WithFormValue(Field);
import React from 'react'
import {Fieldset} from 'react-forms'
class IndividualFieldset extends React.Component {
static schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
firstName: {type: 'string'},
lastName: {type: 'string'}
}
}
static value = {
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe'
}
render() {
let {label, ...props} = this.props
return (
<Fieldset {...props}>
<label>{label}</label>
<Field
select="firstName"
label="First name"
/>
<Field
select="lastName"
label="Last name"
/>
</Fieldset>
)
}
}
Later you can compose schema and initial form value using
IndividualFieldset.schema
and
IndividualFieldset.value static properties and use
<IndividualFieldset /> component
itself for rendering.
let schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
mother: IndividualFieldset.schema,
father: IndividualFieldset.schema
}
}
let value = {
mother: IndividualFieldset.value,
father: IndividualFieldset.value
}
class FamilyForm extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {formValue: createValue({schema, value, this.onChange})}
}
onChange = (nextFormValue) => {
this.setState({formValue: nextFormValue})
}
render() {
return (
<Fieldset formValue={this.state.formValue}>
<IndividualFieldset
select="mother"
label="Mother"
/>
<IndividualFieldset
select="father"
label="Father"
/>
</Fieldset>
)
}
}
Examples are located at
examples folder. To run.
cd examples
npm install
npm start
open http://localhost:4000 in browser
React Forms is free software created by Prometheus Research, LLC and is released under the MIT license.