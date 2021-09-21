A CLI toolbox for creating design systems in minutes
Uses: Typescript, CSS, styled-components support
Outputs: CJS and MJS
No tooling configuration required
Design-systems-cli is basically a Create React App for design systems.
The main benefit it brings you as a developer is time savings. Setting up all of the monorepo, storybook, and build tools for a design system takes over a week if you piece it together yourself. You can do it with this project in minutes.
⭐ Scaffold components and entire design systems
⭐ Build your components for multiple outputs (cjs and esm)
⭐ Write styles with styled-components or css-modules
⭐ Craft excellent components using Storybook
⭐ Let component consumer try your components with playroom
⭐ Testing and linting support
⭐ Typescript supported out of the box
⭐ Track the size of your components and debug the changes
For the full documentation, go here.
Ensure you have the following softwares installed:
Node >= 10.18.1 - Installation guide
Yarn - Installation guide
To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:
yarn && yarn start
To scaffold a new plugin inside this repo run the following command:
yarn run create:plugin "my plugin"
Feel free to open an issue or a pull request!
Make sure to read our code of conduct.
We actively welcome pull requests. Learn how to contribute.
