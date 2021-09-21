openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@design-systems/playroom

by intuit
4.13.1 (see all)

A CLI toolbox for creating design systems.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

318

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A CLI toolbox for creating design systems in minutes

Uses: Typescript, CSS, styled-components support

Outputs: CJS and MJS

No tooling configuration required

CircleCI npm npm Auto Release

Overview

Design-systems-cli is basically a Create React App for design systems.

The main benefit it brings you as a developer is time savings. Setting up all of the monorepo, storybook, and build tools for a design system takes over a week if you piece it together yourself. You can do it with this project in minutes.

Features

⭐ Scaffold components and entire design systems

⭐ Build your components for multiple outputs (cjs and esm)

⭐ Write styles with styled-components or css-modules

⭐ Craft excellent components using Storybook

⭐ Let component consumer try your components with playroom

⭐ Testing and linting support

⭐ Typescript supported out of the box

⭐ Track the size of your components and debug the changes

For the full documentation, go here.

Installation

Ensure you have the following softwares installed:

To get started:

To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:

yarn && yarn start

Creating a new Plugin

To scaffold a new plugin inside this repo run the following command:

yarn run create:plugin "my plugin"

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue or a pull request!

Make sure to read our code of conduct.

We actively welcome pull requests. Learn how to contribute.

Contributors ✨

Thank you to all these wonderful people (emoji key):


Adam Dierkens
💻 🎨 🤔 📖 ⚠️
Andrew Lisowski
💻 🎨 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️
Tyler Krupicka
💻 📖 ⚠️
Kendall Gassner
💻 📖 ⚠️
Kelly Harrop
🎨
Peter Mikitsh
📖
WhiteSource Renovate
💻 ⚠️

mishavp2001
💻
Raj Vasikarla
💻 📖 ⚠️
Brandon Orther
📖 💻
alan-cruz2
💻
hainessss
💻
Athitya Kumar
💻
Jason Rundell (he/him)
📖 ⚠️ 💻

Reuben
📖
my99N
📖 ⚠️ 💻
anjaliguptaz
📖
chaopan
⚠️
Talor Anderson
💻 📖 ⚠️
Spencer Hamm
💻
Adil Malik
⚠️

Salil Cuncoliencar
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Gaurav Kesarwani
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Nicolas Hoizey
📖
Harris Borawski
💻
Sean Powell
💻
melindali255
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Yucho Ho
💻

Jeremiah Zucker
⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial