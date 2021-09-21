A CLI toolbox for creating design systems in minutes Uses: Typescript, CSS, styled-components support Outputs: CJS and MJS No tooling configuration required

Overview

Design-systems-cli is basically a Create React App for design systems.

The main benefit it brings you as a developer is time savings. Setting up all of the monorepo, storybook, and build tools for a design system takes over a week if you piece it together yourself. You can do it with this project in minutes.

Features

⭐ Scaffold components and entire design systems

⭐ Build your components for multiple outputs (cjs and esm)

⭐ Write styles with styled-components or css-modules

⭐ Craft excellent components using Storybook

⭐ Let component consumer try your components with playroom

⭐ Testing and linting support

⭐ Typescript supported out of the box

⭐ Track the size of your components and debug the changes

For the full documentation, go here.

Installation

Ensure you have the following softwares installed:

To get started:

To get set up, fork and clone the project then run the following command:

yarn && yarn start

Creating a new Plugin

To scaffold a new plugin inside this repo run the following command:

yarn run create:plugin "my plugin"

Contributing

Feel free to open an issue or a pull request!

Make sure to read our code of conduct.

We actively welcome pull requests. Learn how to contribute.

Contributors ✨

Thank you to all these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!