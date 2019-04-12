Simple wrapper arround http.request/https.request

Installation

npm install http-basic

Usage

var request = require ( 'http-basic' ); var options = { followRedirects : true , gzip : true , cache : 'memory' }; var req = request( 'GET' , 'http://example.com' , options, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .dir(res.statusCode); res.body.resume(); }); req.end();

method:

The http method (e.g. GET , POST , PUT , DELETE etc.)

url:

The url as a string (e.g. http://example.com ). It must be fully qualified and either http or https.

options:

headers - (default {} ) http headers

- (default ) http headers agent - (default: false ) controlls keep-alive (see http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback)

- (default: ) controlls keep-alive (see http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback) duplex - (default: true except for GET , OPTIONS and HEAD requests) allows you to explicitly set a body on a request that uses a method that normally would not have a body

- (default: except for , and requests) allows you to explicitly set a body on a request that uses a method that normally would not have a body followRedirects - (default: false ) - if true, redirects are followed (note that this only affects the result in the callback)

- (default: ) - if true, redirects are followed (note that this only affects the result in the callback) maxRedirects - (default: Infinity ) - limit the number of redirects allowed.

- (default: ) - limit the number of redirects allowed. allowRedirectHeaders (default: null ) - an array of headers allowed for redirects (none if null ).

(default: ) - an array of headers allowed for redirects (none if ). gzip (default: false ) - automatically accept gzip and deflate encodings. This is kept completely transparent to the user.

(default: ) - automatically accept gzip and deflate encodings. This is kept completely transparent to the user. cache - (default: null ) - 'memory' or 'file' to use the default built in caches or you can pass your own cache implementation.

- (default: ) - or to use the default built in caches or you can pass your own cache implementation. timeout (default: false ) - times out if no response is returned within the given number of milliseconds.

(default: ) - times out if no response is returned within the given number of milliseconds. socketTimeout (default: false ) - calls req.setTimeout internally which causes the request to timeout if no new data is seen for the given number of milliseconds.

(default: ) - calls internally which causes the request to timeout if no new data is seen for the given number of milliseconds. retry (default: false ) - retry GET requests. Set this to true to retry when the request errors or returns a status code greater than or equal to 400 (can also be a function that takes (err, req, attemptNo) => shouldRetry )

(default: ) - retry GET requests. Set this to to retry when the request errors or returns a status code greater than or equal to 400 (can also be a function that takes ) retryDelay (default: 200 ) - the delay between retries (can also be set to a function that takes (err, res, attemptNo) => delay )

(default: ) - the delay between retries (can also be set to a function that takes ) maxRetries (default: 5 ) - the number of times to retry before giving up.

(default: ) - the number of times to retry before giving up. ignoreFailedInvalidation (default: false ) - whether the cache should swallow errors if there is a problem removing a cached response. Note that enabling this setting may result in incorrect, cached data being returned to the user.

(default: ) - whether the cache should swallow errors if there is a problem removing a cached response. Note that enabling this setting may result in incorrect, cached data being returned to the user. isMatch - (requestHeaders: Headers, cachedResponse: CachedResponse, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response matches a request.

- - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response matches a request. isExpired - (cachedResponse: CachedResponse, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response has expired

- - override the default behaviour for testing whether a cached response has expired canCache - (res: Response<NodeJS.ReadableStream>, defaultValue: boolean) => boolean - override the default behaviour for testing whether a response can be cached

callback:

The callback is called with err as the first argument and res as the second argument. res is an http-response-object. It has the following properties:

statusCode - a number representing the HTTP Status Code

- a number representing the HTTP Status Code headers - an object representing the HTTP headers

- an object representing the HTTP headers body - a readable stream respresenting the request body.

- a readable stream respresenting the request body. url - the URL that was requested (in the case of redirects, this is the final url that was requested)

returns:

If the method is GET , DELETE or HEAD , it returns undefined .

Otherwise, it returns a writable stream for the body of the request.

Implementing a Cache

A Cache is an object with three methods:

getResponse(url, callback) - retrieve a cached response object

- retrieve a cached response object setResponse(url, response) - cache a response object

- cache a response object invalidateResponse(url, callback) - remove a response which is no longer valid

A cached response object is an object with the following properties:

statusCode - Number

- Number headers - Object (key value pairs of strings)

- Object (key value pairs of strings) body - Stream (a stream of binary data)

- Stream (a stream of binary data) requestHeaders - Object (key value pairs of strings)

- Object (key value pairs of strings) requestTimestamp - Number

getResponse should call the callback with an optional error and either null or a cached response object, depending on whether the url can be found in the cache. Only GET s are cached.

setResponse should just swallow any errors it has (or resport them using console.warn ).

invalidateResponse should call the callback with an optional error if it is unable to invalidate a response.

A cache may also define any of the methods from lib/cache-utils.js to override behaviour for what gets cached. It is currently still only possible to cache "get" requests, although this could be changed.

License

MIT