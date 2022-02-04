w2ui is a modern and intuitive JavaScript UI library for building rich data-driven web applications. The library has
a small footprint and requires only jQuery (1.9+) as a dependency.
The library implements the following highly usable widgets:
The complete library is only 69Kb (minified & gzipped)
List of projects that use
w2ui!
If you're using
w2ui, I'd love to hear about it, please email to
vitmalina@gmail.com the name of your project and a link to a public website or demo, and I will add it to the list.
Current stable version is 1.4. Current development version is 1.5.rc1.
You can:
bower install w2ui
npm install w2ui
To start using the library you need to include into your page:
All the widgets and their css classes are defined inside of these two files. There is no image dependencies, some images are embedded into CSS file.
There is no requirement for a server side language. Node, Java, PHP, ASP, Perl or .NET all will work, as long as you can return JSON format from the server (or write a converter into JSON format on the client). Some server side example implementations can be found here.
You can find documentation and demos here:
Have a bug or a feature request? Please open an issue here https://github.com/vitmalina/w2ui/issues. Please make sure that the same issue was not previously submitted by someone else.
I have switched to Grunt as a build tool. You will find Gruntfile.js in the root. You still can build with ANT if you are more comfortable with it. Both processes will produces same w2ui.js and w2ui.css files. Grunt has a few more tasks, such as watch, to auto compiles less and js files as you develop. Both tools will do the following:
To use ANT, you will need to install NodeJS and NPM, then run the following command to install dependencies
sudo npm install less -g
sudo npm install clean-css -g
sudo npm install uglify-js@1 -g
To use Grunt, you will still need to install NodeJS and NPM, then run npm install that will install all dependencies as they are described in package.json file.
npm install
- dist - compiled JS and CSS files
- src - source JS files
- kickstart - copy of another project used with the demos (not part of w2ui itself)
- less - LESS files (source for css)
- demos - all demos, same as on the website
- libs - auxiliary libraries (jquery, codemirror, etc.) used in the demos (not part of w2ui itself)
- server - example implementations for a server implementation communicating with w2ui instances
- test - feature testing files
- qa - some qunit test
Your contributions are welcome. However, few things you need to know before contribution: