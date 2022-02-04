W2UI 1.5 - MIT License

w2ui is a modern and intuitive JavaScript UI library for building rich data-driven web applications. The library has a small footprint and requires only jQuery (1.9+) as a dependency.

The library implements the following highly usable widgets:

w2layout - a Layout component - demo

- a Layout component - demo w2grid - an advanced Grid component - demo

- an advanced Grid component - demo w2toolbar - a Toolbar component - demo

- a Toolbar component - demo w2sidebar - a Tree/Sidebar component - demo

- a Tree/Sidebar component - demo w2tabs - Tabs - demo

- Tabs - demo w2form - Forms - demo

- Forms - demo w2fields - various Fields - demo

- various Fields - demo w2popup - a Popup component - demo

- a Popup component - demo w2utils - various utilities - demo

The complete library is only 69Kb (minified & gzipped)

Who is Using It

List of projects that use w2ui !

If you're using w2ui , I'd love to hear about it, please email to vitmalina@gmail.com the name of your project and a link to a public website or demo, and I will add it to the list.

Quick Start

Current stable version is 1.4. Current development version is 1.5.rc1.

You can:

Download from here: http://w2ui.com

Install using bower:

bower install w2ui

or install using npm:

npm install w2ui

To start using the library you need to include into your page:

w2ui-1.4.js (or w2ui-1.4.min.js)

w2ui-1.4.css (or w2ui-1.4.min.css)

All the widgets and their css classes are defined inside of these two files. There is no image dependencies, some images are embedded into CSS file.

There is no requirement for a server side language. Node, Java, PHP, ASP, Perl or .NET all will work, as long as you can return JSON format from the server (or write a converter into JSON format on the client). Some server side example implementations can be found here.

Getting Started Guide

Documentation & Demos

You can find documentation and demos here:

http://w2ui.com/web/docs - documentation

http://w2ui.com/web/demos - detailed demos

Bug Tracking

Have a bug or a feature request? Please open an issue here https://github.com/vitmalina/w2ui/issues. Please make sure that the same issue was not previously submitted by someone else.

Building

I have switched to Grunt as a build tool. You will find Gruntfile.js in the root. You still can build with ANT if you are more comfortable with it. Both processes will produces same w2ui.js and w2ui.css files. Grunt has a few more tasks, such as watch, to auto compiles less and js files as you develop. Both tools will do the following:

Compile LESS files

Concatenate and minify CSS files

Concatenate, uglify and minify JS files

To use ANT, you will need to install NodeJS and NPM, then run the following command to install dependencies

sudo npm install less -g sudo npm install clean-css -g sudo npm install uglify-js @ 1 -g

To use Grunt, you will still need to install NodeJS and NPM, then run npm install that will install all dependencies as they are described in package.json file.

npm install

File Structure

- dist - compiled JS and CSS files - src - source JS files - kickstart - copy of another project used with the demos ( not part of w2ui itself) - less - LESS files (source for css) - demos - all demos, same as on the website - libs - auxiliary libraries (jquery, codemirror, etc.) used in the demos ( not part of w2ui itself) - server - example implementations for a server implementation communicating with w2ui instances - test - feature testing files - qa - some qunit test

Contributing

Your contributions are welcome. However, few things you need to know before contribution: