@department-of-veterans-affairs/formation-react

This repo contains front end code and documentation used by the Veteran facing services on VA.gov. It's a monorepo managed by Lerna, a tool for managing versioning and publishing for multiple modules located in a single repo.
There is another repository for the documentation site. The documentation site can be viewed at design.va.gov. See also: contributing to Formation.
brew install yarn
Clone the veteran-facing-services-tools repo:
You can put the repo anywhere on your computer, but as a suggestion:
cd ~/desktop
git clone https://github.com/department-of-veterans-affairs/veteran-facing-services-tools.git
cd veteran-facing-services-tools
yarn to install dependencies for each module
Available npm scripts:
build: Builds the code in each repo and outputs it to the appropriate locations for publishing
test: Runs the tests in each repo
lint: Runs the linter in each repo
The process for updating formation can be found at https://department-of-veterans-affairs.github.io/veteran-facing-services-tools/getting-started/common-tasks/updating-formation
error "gatsby-mdx" threw an error while running the onCreateNode lifecycle
unknown: Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img>
The
documentation package uses the
gatsby-source-git Gatsby plugin to sync content from the
va.gov-team repo.
Unfortunately, invalid HTML in
va.gov-team Markdown files can break the build of the
veteran-facing-services-tools repo.
To fix the
Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img> error, you need to do the following:
va.gov-team repo
va.gov-team repo to find the offending Markdown file
- <img src="zenhub-license-request.png" alt="zenhub license request"></img>
+ ![zenhub license request](zenhub-license-request.png)
veteran-facing-services-tools build
va.gov-team PR: https://github.com/department-of-veterans-affairs/va.gov-team/pull/9869