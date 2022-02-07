@department-of-veterans-affairs/formation-react

This repo contains front end code and documentation used by the Veteran facing services on VA.gov. It's a monorepo managed by Lerna, a tool for managing versioning and publishing for multiple modules located in a single repo.

There is another repository for the documentation site. The documentation site can be viewed at design.va.gov. See also: contributing to Formation.

Packages

formation Styles and assets for the VA design system

documentation Public documentation website for Veteran Facing Service development on Veteran Service Platform. For local development following setup below, then see README.



Setup

You need Homebrew. To install Homebrew, follow these instructions

You also need Yarn. To install Yarn, you'll use Homebrew. In Terminal, run brew install yarn

Clone the veteran-facing-services-tools repo:

You can put the repo anywhere on your computer, but as a suggestion:

In Terminal, navigate to your desktop: cd ~/desktop

Clone the Github repo by running: git clone https://github.com/department-of-veterans-affairs/veteran-facing-services-tools.git

Then: cd veteran-facing-services-tools

Run yarn to install dependencies for each module

Commands

Available npm scripts:

build : Builds the code in each repo and outputs it to the appropriate locations for publishing

: Builds the code in each repo and outputs it to the appropriate locations for publishing test : Runs the tests in each repo

: Runs the tests in each repo lint : Runs the linter in each repo

Updating formation

The process for updating formation can be found at https://department-of-veterans-affairs.github.io/veteran-facing-services-tools/getting-started/common-tasks/updating-formation

Build

Troubleshooting

error "gatsby-mdx" threw an error while running the onCreateNode lifecycle

Example error: unknown: Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img>

Context

The documentation package uses the gatsby-source-git Gatsby plugin to sync content from the va.gov-team repo.

Unfortunately, invalid HTML in va.gov-team Markdown files can break the build of the veteran-facing-services-tools repo.

Solution

To fix the Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img> error, you need to do the following: