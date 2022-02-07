openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@department-of-veterans-affairs/formation-react

by department-of-veterans-affairs
7.0.0 (see all)

Packages for formation.js (design.va.gov) and the VA.gov Client Documentation Site

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

7

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This package has been moved to @department-of-veterans-affairs/component-library

Readme

Veteran Facing Services tools

This repo contains front end code and documentation used by the Veteran facing services on VA.gov. It's a monorepo managed by Lerna, a tool for managing versioning and publishing for multiple modules located in a single repo.

There is another repository for the documentation site. The documentation site can be viewed at design.va.gov. See also: contributing to Formation.

Packages

Setup

  • You need Homebrew. To install Homebrew, follow these instructions
  • You also need Yarn. To install Yarn, you'll use Homebrew. In Terminal, run brew install yarn

Clone the veteran-facing-services-tools repo:

You can put the repo anywhere on your computer, but as a suggestion:

  • In Terminal, navigate to your desktop: cd ~/desktop
  • Clone the Github repo by running: git clone https://github.com/department-of-veterans-affairs/veteran-facing-services-tools.git
  • Then: cd veteran-facing-services-tools
  • Run yarn to install dependencies for each module

Commands

Available npm scripts:

  • build: Builds the code in each repo and outputs it to the appropriate locations for publishing
  • test: Runs the tests in each repo
  • lint: Runs the linter in each repo

Updating formation

The process for updating formation can be found at https://department-of-veterans-affairs.github.io/veteran-facing-services-tools/getting-started/common-tasks/updating-formation

Build

Troubleshooting

error "gatsby-mdx" threw an error while running the onCreateNode lifecycle

Example error: unknown: Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img>
Context

The documentation package uses the gatsby-source-git Gatsby plugin to sync content from the va.gov-team repo.

Unfortunately, invalid HTML in va.gov-team Markdown files can break the build of the veteran-facing-services-tools repo.

invalid HTML in va.gov-team .md files can break the veteran-facing-services-tools build

Solution

To fix the Expected corresponding JSX closing tag for <img> error, you need to do the following:

  1. Find the invalid HTML in the va.gov-team repo
    1. Look for a string from the error message in the va.gov-team repo to find the offending Markdown file
    2. Look for HTML tags in that Markdown file
  2. Fix the invalid HTML
    • For example, replace HTML images with markdown images
      - <img src="zenhub-license-request.png" alt="zenhub license request"></img>
+ ![zenhub license request](zenhub-license-request.png)
  3. Rerun veteran-facing-services-tools build
    • Options
      • Rerun the Jenkins job restart jenkins build
      • Whitespace push
Example va.gov-team PR: https://github.com/department-of-veterans-affairs/va.gov-team/pull/9869

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial