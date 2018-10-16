This package builds a tree and gives a lot of useful methods for managing a tree and its nodes

Install

npm install @denq/iron-tree --save

Base usage

const object = { id : 1 , title : 'Root' }; const tree = new Tree(object); const regularObject = { id : 2 , title : 'Node 2' } tree.add( ( parentNode ) => { return parentNode.get( 'id' ) === 1 ; }, regularObject); const targetNode = tree.contains( ( currentNode ) => { return currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 2 ; }); const result = tree.remove( ( currentNode ) => { return currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 2 ; }); const criteria = ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 1 ; tree.traversal(criteria, (currentNode) => { currentNode.set( 'some' , true ); }); const criteria = ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 6 ; const targetNode = tree.contains(criteria); const path = targetNode.getPath(); const pathString = path .map( ( item ) => item.get( 'id' )) .join( ',' );

function compareById ( vector ) { return ( a, b ) => { const aid = Number (a.get( 'id' )); const bid = Number (b.get( 'id' )); if (aid > bid) { return vector ? 1 : -1 ; } else if (aid < bid) { return vector ? -1 : 1 ; } else { return 0 } }; } tree.sort(compareById( false ));

The following are the other methods available.

Tree

This is the class of tree management.

Properties

rootNode Root tree node type Node

Root tree node

Methods

contstructor(object) params object - json object . Optional return IronTree example const object = { id : 1 , title : 'Root' }; const tree = new Tree(object);

.add(criteria, object) Adds a node to the tree if the criterion is true. params criteria(Node) - function or string . If string then criteria is "root" object - content for the node return IronTree examples const object = { id : 1 , title : 'Root' }; const tree = new Tree(); const resultTree = tree.add( 'root' , object); const regularObject = { id : 2 , title : 'Node 2' } const resultTree = tree.add( ( parentNode ) => { return parentNode.get( 'id' ) === 1 ; }, regularObject);

.remove(criteria) Removes a node from a tree if the criterion is true. params criteria(Node) - return boolean return boolean examples const result = tree.remove( ( currentNode ) => { return currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 7 ; });

.contains(criteria) Searches for a node in a tree according to the criterion. params criteria(Node) - return boolean return Node examples const targetNode = tree.contains( ( currentNode ) => { return currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 7 ; });

.sort(compare) Sorts a tree. params compare(a:Node, b:Node) - comparison function return null examples function compareById ( vector ) { return ( a, b ) => { const aid = Number (a.get( 'id' )); const bid = Number (b.get( 'id' )); if (aid > bid) { return vector ? 1 : -1 ; } else if (aid < bid) { return vector ? -1 : 1 ; } else { return 0 } }; } tree.sort(compareById( false ));

.move(criteria, destination) Moves the desired branch or node to the node or branch of the destination, according to the criteria. params criteria(Node) - callback destination(Node) - callback return boolean examples const search = ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 7 ; const destination = ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 3 ; const result = tree.move(search, destination);

.traversal(criteria, callback) Bypasses the tree and, according to the criterion, calls a function for each node. params criteria(Node) - return boolean callback(Node) return null examples const criteria = ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 7 ; tree.traversal(criteria, (currentNode) => { currentNode.set( 'some' , true ); }); tree.traversal( null , (currentNode) => { if (currentNode.get( 'id' )% 2 === 0 ) { currentNode.set( 'some' , true ); } });

.toJson(options) Represents a tree in the form of a json format. params options - object . Optional empty_children - Type boolean . Allow empty children. Default true key_children - Type string . Field name for children. Default children return object examples const json = tree.toJson();



Node

This is the node management class.

Properties

content Content of the node type object

Content of the node children Children of the node type array

Children of the node length Number children of the node type number

Number children of the node

Methods

constructor(json) params json - simple json object examples const rootContent = { id : 1 , name : 'Root' , } let node = new Node(rootContent);

.add(child) Adding a child to the node. return Node - created node params child - type object /json examples const rootContent = { id : 1 , name : 'Root' , } let node = new Node(rootContent); const childNode = node.add({ id : 2 , name : 'Two node' });

.remove(criteria) Removing a child node according to the criterion. return - removed Node params criteria - criteria function for removing nodes examples const removedNodes = node.remove( ( itemNode ) => { return itemNode.get( 'id' ) === 3 ; })

.get(path) Access to node content by field name. return mixed params path - key name for object in node. For example id or fullname , etc... examples node.get( 'id' ); node.get( 'name' )

.set(path, value) Setting a value or creating a new field in the contents of a node. return boolean params path - String field name value - mixed examples node.set( 'id' , 100 )); node.get( 'id' );

.sort(compare) Sorting child nodes return null params compare - custom function for sorting examples function compareById ( vector ) { return ( a, b ) => { const aid = Number (a.get( 'id' )); const bid = Number (b.get( 'id' )); if (aid > bid) { return vector ? 1 : -1 ; } else if (aid < bid) { return vector ? -1 : 1 ; } else { return 0 } }; } node.sort(compareById( false ));

.traversal(criteria, callback) Bypassing child nodes according to the criterion and applying function to them. return null params criteria - function criteria each nodes callback - function fire when criteria is true for node examples node.traversal( null , (currentNode) => { const name = currentNode.get( 'name' ); currentNode.set( 'name' , ` ${name} !` ); }); node.traversal( ( currentNode ) => currentNode.get( 'id' ) === 3 , (currentNode) => { const name = currentNode.get( 'name' ); currentNode.set( 'name' , ` ${name} !` ); });

.getPath() This method return array Nodes from root node to current node . It maybe helpful for breadcrumbs. return Array exampels const path = targetNode.getPath(); const pathString = path .map( ( item ) => item.get( 'id' )) .join( ',' );



TDD