This package builds a tree and gives a lot of useful methods for managing a tree and its nodes
npm install @denq/iron-tree --save
// create tree
const object = { id: 1, title: 'Root' };
const tree = new Tree(object);
// add nodes
const regularObject = { id:2, title: 'Node 2'}
tree.add((parentNode) => {
return parentNode.get('id') === 1;
}, regularObject);
// contains node
const targetNode = tree.contains((currentNode) => {
return currentNode.get('id') === 2;
});
// remove node
const result = tree.remove((currentNode) => {
return currentNode.get('id') === 2;
});
// traversal
const criteria = (currentNode) => currentNode.get('id') === 1;
tree.traversal(criteria, (currentNode) => {
currentNode.set('some', true);
});
// getPath
const criteria = (currentNode) => currentNode.get('id') === 6;
const targetNode = tree.contains(criteria);
const path = targetNode.getPath();
const pathString = path
.map((item) => item.get('id'))
.join(',');
function compareById(vector) {
return (a, b) => {
const aid = Number(a.get('id'));
const bid = Number(b.get('id'));
if (aid > bid) {
return vector ? 1 : -1;
} else if (aid < bid) {
return vector ? -1 : 1;
} else {
return 0
}
};
}
tree.sort(compareById(false)); // desc
The following are the other methods available.
This is the class of tree management.
Node
contstructor(object)
object. Optional
IronTree
.add(criteria, object) Adds a node to the tree if the criterion is true.
function or
string. If
string then criteria is "root"
IronTree
.remove(criteria) Removes a node from a tree if the criterion is true.
boolean
boolean
.contains(criteria) Searches for a node in a tree according to the criterion.
boolean
Node
.sort(compare) Sorts a tree.
null
.move(criteria, destination) Moves the desired branch or node to the node or branch of the destination, according to the criteria.
boolean
const search = (currentNode) => currentNode.get('id') === 7;
const destination = (currentNode) => currentNode.get('id') === 3;
const result = tree.move(search, destination);
.traversal(criteria, callback) Bypasses the tree and, according to the criterion, calls a function for each node.
boolean
null
.toJson(options) Represents a tree in the form of a json format.
object. Optional
boolean. Allow empty children. Default
true
string. Field name for children. Default
children
object
const json = tree.toJson();
This is the node management class.
object
array
number
constructor(json)
json object
const rootContent = {
id: 1,
name: 'Root',
}
let node = new Node(rootContent);
.add(child) Adding a child to the node.
Node - created node
object/json
.remove(criteria) Removing a child node according to the criterion.
Node
const removedNodes = node.remove((itemNode) => {
return itemNode.get('id') === 3;
})
.get(path) Access to node content by field name.
mixed
id or
fullname, etc...
node.get('id'); // 1
node.get('name') // "Some name"
.set(path, value) Setting a value or creating a new field in the contents of a node.
boolean
String field name
mixed
node.set('id', 100)); // returned `true`. Node.content.id = 100
node.get('id'); // 100
.sort(compare) Sorting child nodes
null
.traversal(criteria, callback) Bypassing child nodes according to the criterion and applying function to them.
null
function criteria each nodes
function fire when criteria is true for node
// for all nodes
node.traversal(null, (currentNode) => {
const name = currentNode.get('name');
currentNode.set('name', `${name}!`); // Last symbol "!"
});
// only for node.id == 3
node.traversal((currentNode) => currentNode.get('id') === 3, (currentNode) => {
const name = currentNode.get('name');
currentNode.set('name', `${name}!`); // Last symbol "!"
});
.getPath() This method return array Nodes from
root node to
current node. It maybe helpful for breadcrumbs.
Array
npm test