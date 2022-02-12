react-docgen is a CLI and toolbox to help extracting information from React components, and generate documentation from it.
It uses ast-types and @babel/parser to parse the source into an AST and provides methods to process this AST to extract the desired information. The output / return value is a JSON blob / JavaScript object.
It provides a default implementation for React components defined via
React.createClass, ES2015 class definitions or functions
(stateless components). These component definitions must follow certain
guidelines in order to be analyzable (see below for more info).
react-docgen is a low level tool to extract information about react components. If you are searching for a more high level styleguide with nice interface try react-styleguidist or any of the other tools listed in the wiki.
Install the module with yarn or npm:
yarn add react-docgen --dev
npm install --save-dev react-docgen
Installing the module adds a
react-docgen executable which allows you to convert
a single file, multiple files or an input stream. We are trying to make the
executable as versatile as possible so that it can be integrated into many
workflows.
Usage: react-docgen [path]... [options]
path A component file or directory. If no path is provided it reads from stdin.
Options:
-o FILE, --out FILE store extracted information in FILE
--pretty pretty print JSON
-x, --extension File extensions to consider. Repeat to define multiple extensions. Default: [js,jsx]
-e, --exclude Filename pattern to exclude. Default: []
-i, --ignore Folders to ignore. Default: [node_modules,__tests__,__mocks__]
--resolver RESOLVER Resolver name (findAllComponentDefinitions, findExportedComponentDefinition) or
path to a module that exports a resolver. [findExportedComponentDefinition]
Extract meta information from React components.
If a directory is passed, it is recursively traversed.
By default,
react-docgen will look for the exported component created through
React.createClass, a class definition or a function (stateless component) in
each file. You can change that behavior with the
--resolver option, which
either expects the name of a built-in resolver or a path to JavaScript module
exporting a resolver function. Have a look below for more information about
resolvers.
Have a look at
example/ for an example of how to use the result to generate a
markdown version of the documentation.
react-docgen will look for a babel configuration and use it if available. If no config file is found
it will fallback to a default configuration, enabling all syntax extension of the babel-parser.
The tool can be used programmatically to extract component information and customize the extraction process:
var reactDocs = require('react-docgen');
var componentInfo = reactDocs.parse(src);
As with the CLI, this will look for the exported component created through
React.createClass or a class definition in the provided source. The whole process of analyzing the source code is separated into two parts:
parse accepts more arguments with which this behavior can be customized.
Type:
string | Buffer
The source text that react-docgen will try to extract the documentation from.
Type:
(ast: ASTNode, parser: { parse: (string) => ASTNode }) => (NodePath | Array<NodePath>)
Given an AST and a reference to the parser, it returns an (array of) NodePath which represents the component definition.
Built-in resolvers are available under the
resolver property, e.g.
reactDocs.parse(src, reactDocgen.resolver.findAllComponentDefinitions)
Type:
Array<(documentation: Documentation, definition: NodePath, parser: { parse: (string) => ASTNode }) => void>
Each function is called with a
Documentation object, a reference to the component definition as returned by a
resolver and a reference to the parser. Handlers extract relevant information from the definition and augment
documentation.
Type:
string
The absolute path to the file associated with the code currently being parsed, if there is one. This is used to search for the correct babel config.
This option is optional, but it is highly recommended to set it when integrating
react-docgen.
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
The working directory that babel configurations will be searched in.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
These options, will be passed directly to
babel for locating and resolving a local config or babelrc. To see
documentation for each option consult the babel website.
Type:
BabelParserOptions
This options will be directly supplied to
@babel/parser. To see a list of
supported options head over to the babel website and have a look.
The resolver's task is to extract those parts from the source code which the handlers can analyze. For example, the
findExportedComponentDefinition resolver inspects the AST to find
var Component = React.createClass(<def>);
module.exports = Component;
// or
class Component extends React.Component {
// ...
}
module.exports = Component;
and returns the ObjectExpression to which
<def> resolves to, or the class declaration itself.
findAllComponentDefinitions works similarly, but finds all
React.createClass calls and class definitions, not only the one that is exported.
This makes it easy, together with the utility methods created to analyze the AST, to introduce new or custom resolver methods. For example, a resolver could look for plain ObjectExpressions with a
render method.
Handlers do the actual work and extract the desired information from the result the resolver returned. Like the resolver, they try to delegate as much work as possible to the reusable utility functions.
For example, while the
propTypesHandler expects the prop types definition to be an ObjectExpression and be available as
propTypes in the component definition, most of the work is actually performed by the
getPropType utility function.
There are some community created handlers available. Have a look at the wiki for a list: https://github.com/reactjs/react-docgen/wiki
React.createClass, the component definition (the value passed to it) must resolve to an object literal.
extend React.Component or define a
render() method.
propTypes must be an object literal or resolve to an object literal in the same file.
return statement in
getDefaultProps must contain an object literal.
For the following component
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
/**
* General component description.
*/
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
// ...
}
}
MyComponent.propTypes = {
/**
* Description of prop "foo".
*/
foo: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
/**
* Description of prop "bar" (a custom validation function).
*/
bar: function(props, propName, componentName) {
// ...
},
baz: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.number, PropTypes.string]),
};
MyComponent.defaultProps = {
bar: 21,
};
export default MyComponent;
we are getting this output:
{
"props": {
"foo": {
"type": {
"name": "number"
},
"required": true,
"description": "Description of prop \"foo\"."
},
"bar": {
"type": {
"name": "custom"
},
"required": false,
"description": "Description of prop \"bar\" (a custom validation function).",
"defaultValue": {
"value": "21",
"computed": false
}
},
"baz": {
"type": {
"name": "union",
"value": [
{
"name": "number"
},
{
"name": "string"
}
]
},
"required": false,
"description": ""
}
},
"description": "General component description."
}
If you are using flow or typescript then react-docgen can also extract the type annotations. As flow and typescript have way more advanced and fine granular type systems, the returned types from react-docgen are different in comparison when using
React.PropTypes.
Note: react-docgen will not be able to grab the type definition if the type is imported or declared in a different file.
For the following component with Flow types
import React, { Component } from 'react';
type Props = {
/** Description of prop "foo". */
primitive: number,
/** Description of prop "bar". */
literalsAndUnion: 'string' | 'otherstring' | number,
arr: Array<any>,
func?: (value: string) => void,
noParameterName?: string => void,
obj?: { subvalue: ?boolean },
};
/**
* General component description.
*/
export default class MyComponent extends Component<void, Props, void> {
props: Props;
render(): ?ReactElement {
// ...
}
}
we are getting this output:
{
"description": "General component description.",
"props": {
"primitive": {
"flowType": { "name": "number" },
"required": true,
"description": "Description of prop \"foo\"."
},
"literalsAndUnion": {
"flowType": {
"name": "union",
"raw": "'string' | 'otherstring' | number",
"elements": [
{ "name": "literal", "value": "'string'" },
{ "name": "literal", "value": "'otherstring'" },
{ "name": "number" }
]
},
"required": true,
"description": "Description of prop \"bar\"."
},
"arr": {
"flowType": {
"name": "Array",
"elements": [{ "name": "any" }],
"raw": "Array<any>"
},
"required": true
},
"func": {
"flowType": {
"name": "signature",
"type": "function",
"raw": "(value: string) => void",
"signature": {
"arguments": [{ "name": "value", "type": { "name": "string" } }],
"return": { "name": "void" }
}
},
"required": false
},
"noParameterName": {
"flowType": {
"name": "signature",
"type": "function",
"raw": "string => void",
"signature": {
"arguments": [{ "name": "", "type": { "name": "string" } }],
"return": { "name": "void" }
}
},
"required": false
},
"obj": {
"flowType": {
"name": "signature",
"type": "object",
"raw": "{ subvalue: ?boolean }",
"signature": {
"properties": [
{
"key": "subvalue",
"value": {
"name": "boolean",
"nullable": true,
"required": true
}
}
]
}
},
"required": false
}
}
}
Here is a list of all the available types and its result structure.
|Name
|Examples
|Result
|Simple
let x: string;
let x: number;
let x: boolean;
let x: any;
let x: void;
let x: Object;
let x: String;
let x: MyClass;
{ "name": "<type>" }
|Literals
let x: 'foo';
let x: 1;
let x: true;
{ "name": "literal", "value": "<rawvalue>" }
|Typed Classes
let x: Array<foo>;
let x: Class<foo>;
let x: MyClass<bar>;
{ "name": "<type>", "elements": [{ <element-type> }, ...] }
|Object Signature
let x: { foo: string, bar?: mixed };
let x: { [key: string]: string, foo: number };
{ "name": "signature", "type": "object", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "signature": { "properties": [{ "key": "<property-name>"\|{ <property-key-type> }, "value": { <property-type>, "required": <true/false> } }, ...] } }
|Function Signature
let x: (x: string) => void;
{ "name": "signature", "type": "function", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "signature": { "arguments": [{ "name": "<argument-name>", "type": { <argument-type> } }, ...], "return": { <return-type> } } }
|Callable-Object/Function-Object Signature
let x: { (x: string): void, prop: string };
{ "name": "signature", "type": "object", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "signature": { "properties": [{ "key": "<property-name>"\|{ <property-key-type> }, "value": { <property-type>, "required": <true/false> } }, ...], "constructor": { <function-signature> } } }
|Tuple
let x: [foo, "value", number];
{ "name": "tuple", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "elements": [{ <element-type> }, ...] }
|Union
let x: number \| string;
{ "name": "union", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "elements": [{ <element-type> }, ...] }
|Intersect
let x: number & string;
{ "name": "intersect", "raw": "<raw-signature>", "elements": [{ <element-type> }, ...] }
|Nullable modifier
let x: ?number;
{ "name": "number", "nullable": true }
The structure of the JSON blob / JavaScript object is as follows:
{
["description": string,]
["props": {
"<propName>": {
"type": {
"name": "<typeName>",
["value": <typeValue>]
["raw": string]
},
"flowType": <flowType>,
"tsType": <tsType>,
"required": boolean,
"description": string,
["defaultValue": {
"value": string,
"computed": boolean
}]
},
...
},]
["composes": <componentNames>]
}
(
[...] means the property may not exist if such information was not found in the component definition)
<propName>: For each prop that was found, there will be an entry in
props under the same name.
<typeName>: The name of the type, which is usually corresponds to the function name in
React.PropTypes. However, for types define with
oneOf, we use
"enum" and for
oneOfType we use
"union". If a custom function is provided or the type cannot be resolved to anything of
React.PropTypes, we use
"custom".
<typeValue>: Some types accept parameters which define the type in more detail (such as
arrayOf,
instanceOf,
oneOf, etc). Those are stored in
<typeValue>. The data type of
<typeValue> depends on the type definition.
<flowType>: If using flow type this property contains the parsed flow type as can be seen in the table above.
<tsType>: If using TypeScript type this property contains the parsed TypeScript type as can be seen in the table above.