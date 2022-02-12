This is a fork of vercel/title with some bug fixes by the Dendron team.
This package correctly capitalizes your titles as per The Chicago Manual of Style. Furthermore, all of Vercel's product names are capitalized properly as well.
Firstly, install the package:
yarn add title
Then load it and convert any input:
const title = require('title')
title('tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe')
// Will result in:
// "The Chicago Manual of Style"
You can even pass words that should be capitalized as specified:
title('FaCEbook is great', {
special: [ 'facebook' ]
})
// Will result in:
// "facebook is great"
That's it!
You can also convert titles in the command line, if you want. Install the package globally:
yarn global add title
Next, run it:
title "tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe"
# Will result in:
# "The Chicago Manual of Style"
To see all available options, run:
title -h
title if it's already installed:
yarn global remove title
yarn link
After that, you can use the
title command everywhere.