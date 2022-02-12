Title

This is a fork of vercel/title with some bug fixes by the Dendron team.

This package correctly capitalizes your titles as per The Chicago Manual of Style. Furthermore, all of Vercel's product names are capitalized properly as well.

Usage

Firstly, install the package:

yarn add title

Then load it and convert any input:

const title = require ( 'title' ) title( 'tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe' )

You can even pass words that should be capitalized as specified:

title( 'FaCEbook is great' , { special : [ 'facebook' ] })

That's it!

Command Line

You can also convert titles in the command line, if you want. Install the package globally:

yarn global add title

Next, run it:

title "tHe cHicaGo maNual oF StyLe"

To see all available options, run:

title -h

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Uninstall title if it's already installed: yarn global remove title Link it to the global module directory: yarn link

After that, you can use the title command everywhere.

