VS Code Extension Samples

This repository contains sample code illustrating the VS Code extension API. Each sample is a self-contained extension that explains one topic in VS Code API or VS Code's Contribution Points. You can read, play with or adapt from these samples to create your own extensions.

You can expect from each sample:

An explanation of its functionality

A gif or screenshot demonstrating its usage

Link to a guide on VS Code website, if it has one

Listing of used VS Code API and Contribution Points

Code of the same style, enforced using ESLint

Prerequisites

You need to have node and npm installed on your system to run the examples. It is recommended to use the node version used for VS Code development itself which is documented here

Usage

git clone https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-extension-samples

code <any-sample-folder>

npm install in the terminal, then F5 to run the sample

in the terminal, then to run the sample Alternatively, follow the instructions in each sample's README for setting up and running the sample

Getting Started

Samples

Language Server Protocol Samples

License

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT License.