Dendron is an open-source, local-first, markdown-based, note-taking tool. It's a personal knowledge management solution (PKM) built specifically for developers and integrates natively with IDEs like VS Code and VSCodium.
"We are overwhelmed with information and we don't have the tools to properly index and filter through it. [The development of these tools, which] will give society access to and command over the inherited knowledge of the ages [should] be the first objective of our scientist" - Vannevar Bush, 1945
Most PKM tools help you create notes but slam into a wall retrieving them once your knowledge base reaches a certain size threshold. That threshold varies with the tool, but virtually everything stops working past 10k notes unless the user was extremely diligent about organizing their knowledge. Past this threshold, entropy wins and every query becomes a keyword search and scrolling through pages of results.
Dendron's mission is to help humans organize, find, and work with any amount of knowledge.
It not only helps you create notes but also retrieve them - retrieval works as well with ten notes as it does with ten thousand.
Dendron builds on top of the past five decades of programming languages and developer tooling. We apply the key lessons from software to the management of general knowledge. We make managing general knowledge like managing code and your PKM like an IDE.
Dendron aims to create a world class developer experience for managing knowledge.
Our goal is to provide a tool with the efficiency of Vim, the extensibility of Emacs, and the approachability of VS Code.
What this means:
Dendron extends markdown with structural primitives to make it easier to manage at scale and tooling on top to work with this structure.
Different knowledge bases require different levels of structure - a PKM used for keeping daily journals is different than a company wide knowledge base used by thousands of developers.
Dendron works with any level of structure, meaning you can take free form notes when starting out and gradually layer on more structure as your knowledge base grows more.
Dendron is both flexible and consistent. It provides a consistent structure for all your notes and gives you the flexibility to change that structure.
In Dendron, you can refactor notes and Dendron will make sure that your PKM is consistent throughout. This means that you have the best of both worlds: a basic structure for the organization but the flexibility to change it.
Dendron has hundreds of features. The following is a list of highlights.
Interested in trying out Dendron? Jump right in with the Getting Started Guide!
Dendron wouldn't be what it is today without our wonderful set of members and supporters.
We have a bunch of community events that we host throughout the week. You can stay up to date on whats happening by taking a look at our community calendar!
Dendron sends out a weekly newsletter highlighting:
There are a variety of ways to connect with Dendron devs, contributors, and other members of the Dendron community:
@dendronhq)
Dendron wouldn't be what it is today without help from the wonderful gardeners 👨🌾👩🌾
If you would like to contribute (docs, code, finance, or advocacy), you can find instructions to do so here.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. We welcome community contributions and pull requests. See the Dendron development guide for information on how to set up a development environment and submit code.
Dendron is distributed under the GNU AFFERO GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE Version 3.