@dendronhq/clipboardy

by Sindre Sorhus
2.3.0 (see all)

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

clipboardy Build Status

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

Cross-platform. Supports: macOS, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, Android with Termux, modern browsers.

Install

$ npm install clipboardy

Usage

const clipboardy = require('clipboardy');

clipboardy.writeSync('🦄');

clipboardy.readSync();
//=> '🦄'

API

clipboardy

.write(text)

Write (copy) to the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a Promise.

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

.read()

Read (paste) from the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a Promise.

.writeSync(text)

Write (copy) to the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

.readSync()

Read (paste) from the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

FAQ

Where can I find the source of the bundled binaries?

The Linux binary is just a bundled version of xsel. The source for the Windows binary can be found here.

