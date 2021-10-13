Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)
Cross-platform. Supports: macOS, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, Android with Termux, modern browsers.
$ npm install clipboardy
const clipboardy = require('clipboardy');
clipboardy.writeSync('🦄');
clipboardy.readSync();
//=> '🦄'
Write (copy) to the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a
Promise.
Type:
string
The text to write to the clipboard.
Read (paste) from the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a
Promise.
Write (copy) to the clipboard synchronously.
Doesn't work in browsers.
Type:
string
The text to write to the clipboard.
Read (paste) from the clipboard synchronously.
Doesn't work in browsers.
The Linux binary is just a bundled version of
xsel. The source for the Windows binary can be found here.