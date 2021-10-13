clipboardy

Access the system clipboard (copy/paste)

Cross-platform. Supports: macOS, Windows, Linux, OpenBSD, FreeBSD, Android with Termux, modern browsers.

Install

npm install clipboardy

Usage

const clipboardy = require ( 'clipboardy' ); clipboardy.writeSync( '🦄' ); clipboardy.readSync();

API

clipboardy

Write (copy) to the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a Promise .

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

Read (paste) from the clipboard asynchronously. Returns a Promise .

Write (copy) to the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

text

Type: string

The text to write to the clipboard.

Read (paste) from the clipboard synchronously.

Doesn't work in browsers.

FAQ

Where can I find the source of the bundled binaries?

The Linux binary is just a bundled version of xsel . The source for the Windows binary can be found here.

