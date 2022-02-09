|Edge 12+
|Firefox 18+
|Chrome 49+
|Safari 10+
|iOS Safari 10+
|Opera 36+
Collaborative editing
In progress #1801
Unified Toolbox
In progress
Ecosystem improvements
Please visit https://editorjs.io/ to view all documentation articles.
You can join a Gitter-channel or Telegram-chat and ask a question.
Editor.js is a Block-Styled editor. Blocks are structural units, of which the Entry is composed.
For example,
Paragraph,
Heading,
Image,
Video,
List are Blocks. Each Block is represented by Plugin.
We have many ready-to-use Plugins and a simple API for creating new ones.
How to use the Editor after Installation.
TAB or click on the Plus Button to view the Toolbox
TAB again to leaf Toolbox and select a Block you need. Then press Enter.
A few shortcuts are preset as available.
|Shortcut
|Action
|Restrictions
TAB
|Show/leaf a Toolbox.
|On empty block
SHIFT+TAB
|Leaf back a Toolbox.
|While Toolbox is opened
ENTER
|Create a Block
|While Toolbox is opened and some Tool is selected
CMD+B
|Bold style
|On selection
CMD+I
|Italic style
|On selection
CMD+K
|Insert a link
|On selection
Each Tool can also have its own shortcuts. These are specified in the configuration of the Tool, for example:
var editor = new EditorJS({
//...
tools: {
header: {
class: Header,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+H'
},
list: {
class: List,
shortcut: 'CMD+SHIFT+L'
}
}
//...
});
There are few steps to run Editor.js on your site.
Get Editor.js itself. It is a minified script with Editor's core and some default must-have tools.
Choose the most usable method of getting Editor for you.
Install the package via NPM or Yarn
npm i @editorjs/editorjs
Include module in your application
import EditorJS from '@editorjs/editorjs';
You can load EditorJS directly from from jsDelivr CDN.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/editorjs@latest
For example, place this in your HTML:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@editorjs/editorjs@latest"></script>
Or download the bundle file and use it from your server.
<script src="editor.js"></script>
Each Block is represented by a Tool. Tools are simple external scripts with their own logic. For example, there is a Header Tool into which you type your heading text. If you want to be able to use this, install the Header Tool the same way as the Editor (Node.js, CDN, local file).
Example: use Header from CDN
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/codex.editor.header@2.0.4/dist/bundle.js"></script>
Check Editor.js's community to see more ready-to-use Tools.
Create an instance of Editor.js and pass Configuration Object with
holderId and tools list.
<div id="editorjs"></div>
You can create a simple Editor with only default Paragraph Tool by passing a string with element's Id (wrapper for Editor) as a configuration param. Or use the default
editorjs id for wrapper.
var editor = new EditorJS(); /** Zero-configuration */
// equals
var editor = new EditorJS('editorjs');
Or pass a whole settings object.
var editor = new EditorJS({
/**
* Create a holder for the Editor and pass its ID
*/
holder : 'editorjs',
/**
* Available Tools list.
* Pass Tool's class or Settings object for each Tool you want to use
*/
tools: {
header: {
class: Header,
inlineToolbar : true
},
// ...
},
/**
* Previously saved data that should be rendered
*/
data: {}
});
Call
editor.save() and handle returned Promise with saved data.
editor.save()
.then((savedData) => {
console.log(savedData);
});
Take a look at the example.html to view more detailed examples.
