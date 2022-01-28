openbase logo
@delmar/bootstrap-vue

by bootstrap-vue
2.0.0-rc.12-delmar (see all)

BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

13.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

350

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme


With more than 85 components, over 45 available plugins, several directives, and 1000+ icons, BootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of the Bootstrap v4.5 component and grid system available for Vue.js v2.6, complete with extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.


Current version Bootstrap version Vue.js version Build status Dependencies status
Coverage Package quality Code quality npm downloads npm weekly downloads
Open Collective sponsors Open Collective backers Open Collective balance

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

License

Released under the MIT License. Copyright (c) BootstrapVue.

