openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

by DelightfulStudio
2.1.3 (see all)

iOS-like DatePicker for Andriod

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

424

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Note: this is a heavily modified fork, the original can be found here

@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

npm version npm version

Android-only WheelPicker (based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker) and DatePicker components that mimic their standard iOS counterparts (PickerIOS and DatePickerIOS, correspondingly).

DatePicker interface is mostly compatible with DatePickerIOS.

Installation

yarn add @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

Auto linking

Note: Doesn't work with RN v0.55, not tested with v0.56

react-native link @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

Manual linking

Open android/settings.gradle and add the following two lines right above include ':app':

include ':react-native-wheel-picker-android'
project(':react-native-wheel-picker-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android/android')

Open android/app/build.gradle and add the following line to dependencies section: 

compile project(':react-native-wheel-picker-android')

Open android/app/java/com/{your package name}/MainApplication.java and add the following line right below package com.{your package name}

import com.delightfulstudio.wheelpicker.WheelPickerPackage;

In the same file find method getPackages() and add new WheelPickerPackage() at the end of the returned array, like this:

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new WheelPickerPackage() // << add this line
      );
    }

Usage


import { WheelPicker, DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
    StyleSheet,
    View
} from 'react-native';

const wheelPickerData = ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday','Saturday'];
const now = new Date()

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        alignItems: 'center',
    },
    wheelPicker: {
        width: 200,
        height: 150
    }
});

export default class MyPickers extends Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <View style={ styles.container }>
                <WheelPicker
                    onItemSelected={ this.onItemSelected }
                    isCurved
                    data={ wheelPickerData }
                    visibleItemCount={5}
                    style={ styles.wheelPicker }/>
                <DatePicker
                    date={ now }
                    mode="datetime"
                    onDateChange={ this.onDateSelected }/>
                <DatePicker
                    date={ now }
                    mode="time"
                    onDateChange={ this.onTimeSelected }/>
            </View>
        );
    }

    onItemSelected = event => {
        // do something
    };

    onDateSelected = date => {
        // do something
    };

    onTimeSelected = date =>{
        // do something
    };
}

To check out working example:

  1. Clone this repo
  2. Install root packages: yarn or npm install
  3. Install example packages: in the example folder, do yarn or npm install
  4. Start metro server: in the example folder, do yarn start or npm start
  5. Compile/start Android app: in the example folder, do yarn run-android or npm run-android

Wheel Picker


import { WheelPicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
...

    render() {
        const arr = [1,2,3];
        return (
        <WheelPicker
            onItemSelected={ event => {/* do something */} }
            isCurved
            isCyclic
            data={arr}
            style={{width:300, height: 300}}/>
        );
  }
...

Props

PropDefaultTypeDescription
onItemSelectednullfuncCallback when user select item {data: 'itemData', position: 'itemPosition'}
datadefault string arrayarrayData array (string or number type)
isCurvedfalseboolMake Wheel Picker curved
isCyclicfalseboolMake Wheel Picker cyclic
isAtmosphericfalseboolDesign Wheel Picker's items
selectedItemTextColorgreystringWheel Picker's selected Item Text Color
itemSpace20numberWheel Picker's items spacing
visibleItemCount7numberWheel Picker's items max visible count
renderIndicatorfalseboolShow Wheel Picker indicator
indicatorColortransparentstringIndicator color
indicatorSize5numberIndicator stroke size
isCurtainfalseboolWheel Picker curtain
curtainColortransparentstringWheel Picker curtain color
itemTextColorgreystringWheel Picker's items color
itemTextSize20numberWheel Picker's items text size
itemTextFontFamilynullstringWheel Picker's items text font name
itemTextAlign'center'enum('left', 'center', 'right')Wheel Picker's items text alignment
selectedItemPositionnullnumberSelect current item position
backgroundColortransparentstringWheel Picker background color
allowFontScalingfalseboolFont scaling based on Pixel Ratio

data

An array of options. This should be provided with an array of strings or array of numbers.

onItemSelected(event)

Callback with event in the form event = { data: 1, position: 0 }

Date Picker

import { DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
...

    render() {
        const now = new Date();
        return (
            <DatePicker
                date={ now }
                mode="datetime"
                onDateChange={ this.onDateSelected }/>
        );
    }

    onDateSelected = date => {
        // do something
    };
...

Props

PropRequiredDefaultTypeDatePickerIOSDescription
date[ ]nowDate[x]The currently selected date
onDateChange[x]nullfunc[x]Date change handler
minimumDate[ ]maximumDate - 1 year or dateDate[x]Minimum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values
maximumDate[ ]minimumDate + 1 yearDate[x]Maximum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values
minuteInterval[ ]1enum(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30)[x]The interval at which minutes can be selected
mode*[ ]'date'enum('date', 'time', 'datetime')[x]The date picker mode
locale**[ ]Locale ID[x]The locale for the date picker
style***[ ]nullobj[x]The control container style
styles****[ ]{ picker, date, hours, minutes, gap, AM }[ ]The control part styles - allows to adjust control internal layout, each property is an object with style properties, ex: { picker: { height: 100 } }
todayTitle[ ]'Today'string[ ]The title for today date item

* mode: 'date' doesn't support year selection, therefor it is not suitable for large range of dates, ex: birthdays.

** locale: "<locale id>" support is limited to 12/24 mode and names of months and days, it also requires explicit import 'moment/locale/<locale id>' somewhere in your script for any non-english locales to work properly.

*** style can be used to change background color and surrounding margin/padding

**** styles were tested only with size, padding and margin style properties, other properties may not work

Questions or suggestions?

Feel free to open an issue

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial