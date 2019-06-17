Note: this is a heavily modified fork, the original can be found here
Android-only
WheelPicker (based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker) and
DatePicker components that mimic their standard iOS counterparts (PickerIOS
and DatePickerIOS, correspondingly).
DatePicker interface is mostly compatible with
DatePickerIOS.
yarn add @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android
Note: Doesn't work with RN v0.55, not tested with v0.56
react-native link @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android
Open
android/settings.gradle and add the following two lines right above
include ':app':
include ':react-native-wheel-picker-android'
project(':react-native-wheel-picker-android').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android/android')
Open
android/app/build.gradle and add the following line to
dependencies section:
compile project(':react-native-wheel-picker-android')
Open
android/app/java/com/{your package name}/MainApplication.java and add the following line right below
package com.{your package name}
import com.delightfulstudio.wheelpicker.WheelPickerPackage;
In the same file find method
getPackages() and add
new WheelPickerPackage() at the end of the returned array, like this:
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new WheelPickerPackage() // << add this line
);
}
import { WheelPicker, DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
View
} from 'react-native';
const wheelPickerData = ['Sunday', 'Monday', 'Tuesday', 'Wednesday', 'Thursday', 'Friday','Saturday'];
const now = new Date()
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
},
wheelPicker: {
width: 200,
height: 150
}
});
export default class MyPickers extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={ styles.container }>
<WheelPicker
onItemSelected={ this.onItemSelected }
isCurved
data={ wheelPickerData }
visibleItemCount={5}
style={ styles.wheelPicker }/>
<DatePicker
date={ now }
mode="datetime"
onDateChange={ this.onDateSelected }/>
<DatePicker
date={ now }
mode="time"
onDateChange={ this.onTimeSelected }/>
</View>
);
}
onItemSelected = event => {
// do something
};
onDateSelected = date => {
// do something
};
onTimeSelected = date =>{
// do something
};
}
To check out working example:
yarn or
npm install
example folder, do
yarn or
npm install
example folder, do
yarn start or
npm start
example folder, do
yarn run-android or
npm run-android
import { WheelPicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
...
render() {
const arr = [1,2,3];
return (
<WheelPicker
onItemSelected={ event => {/* do something */} }
isCurved
isCyclic
data={arr}
style={{width:300, height: 300}}/>
);
}
...
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|onItemSelected
|null
func
|Callback when user select item {data: 'itemData', position: 'itemPosition'}
|data
|default string array
array
|Data array (string or number type)
|isCurved
|false
bool
|Make Wheel Picker curved
|isCyclic
|false
bool
|Make Wheel Picker cyclic
|isAtmospheric
|false
bool
|Design Wheel Picker's items
|selectedItemTextColor
|grey
string
|Wheel Picker's selected Item Text Color
|itemSpace
|20
number
|Wheel Picker's items spacing
|visibleItemCount
|7
number
|Wheel Picker's items max visible count
|renderIndicator
|false
bool
|Show Wheel Picker indicator
|indicatorColor
|transparent
string
|Indicator color
|indicatorSize
|5
number
|Indicator stroke size
|isCurtain
|false
bool
|Wheel Picker curtain
|curtainColor
|transparent
string
|Wheel Picker curtain color
|itemTextColor
|grey
string
|Wheel Picker's items color
|itemTextSize
|20
number
|Wheel Picker's items text size
|itemTextFontFamily
|null
string
|Wheel Picker's items text font name
|itemTextAlign
|'center'
|enum('left', 'center', 'right')
|Wheel Picker's items text alignment
|selectedItemPosition
|null
number
|Select current item position
|backgroundColor
|transparent
string
|Wheel Picker background color
|allowFontScaling
|false
bool
|Font scaling based on Pixel Ratio
An array of options. This should be provided with an array of strings or array of numbers.
Callback with event in the form
event = { data: 1, position: 0 }
import { DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android'
...
render() {
const now = new Date();
return (
<DatePicker
date={ now }
mode="datetime"
onDateChange={ this.onDateSelected }/>
);
}
onDateSelected = date => {
// do something
};
...
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Type
|DatePickerIOS
|Description
|date
|[ ]
|now
Date
|[x]
|The currently selected date
|onDateChange
|[x]
|null
func
|[x]
|Date change handler
|minimumDate
|[ ]
maximumDate - 1 year or
date
Date
|[x]
|Minimum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values
|maximumDate
|[ ]
minimumDate + 1 year
Date
|[x]
|Maximum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values
|minuteInterval
|[ ]
|1
enum(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30)
|[x]
|The interval at which minutes can be selected
|mode*
|[ ]
|'date'
enum('date', 'time', 'datetime')
|[x]
|The date picker mode
|locale**
|[ ]
|Locale ID
|[x]
|The locale for the date picker
|style***
|[ ]
|null
|obj
|[x]
|The control container style
|styles****
|[ ]
{ picker, date, hours, minutes, gap, AM }
|[ ]
|The control part styles - allows to adjust control internal layout, each property is an object with style properties, ex:
{ picker: { height: 100 } }
|todayTitle
|[ ]
|'Today'
string
|[ ]
|The title for today date item
*
mode: 'date' doesn't support year selection, therefor it is not suitable for large range of dates, ex: birthdays.
**
locale: "<locale id>" support is limited to 12/24 mode and names of months and days, it also requires explicit
import 'moment/locale/<locale id>' somewhere in your script for any non-english locales to work properly.
***
style can be used to change background color and surrounding margin/padding
****
styles were tested only with
size,
padding and
margin style properties, other properties may not work
Feel free to open an issue