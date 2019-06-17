Note: this is a heavily modified fork, the original can be found here

Android-only WheelPicker (based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker) and DatePicker components that mimic their standard iOS counterparts (PickerIOS and DatePickerIOS, correspondingly).

DatePicker interface is mostly compatible with DatePickerIOS .

Installation

yarn add @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

Auto linking

Note: Doesn't work with RN v0.55, not tested with v0.56

react-native link @delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android

Manual linking

Open android/settings.gradle and add the following two lines right above include ':app' :

include ':react-native-wheel-picker-android' project ( ':react-native-wheel-picker-android' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android/android' )

Open android/app/build.gradle and add the following line to dependencies section:

compile project ( ':react-native-wheel-picker-android' )

Open android/app/java/com/{your package name}/MainApplication.java and add the following line right below package com.{your package name}

import com .delightfulstudio .wheelpicker .WheelPickerPackage ;

In the same file find method getPackages() and add new WheelPickerPackage() at the end of the returned array, like this:

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new WheelPickerPackage() ); }

Usage

import { WheelPicker, DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android' import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; const wheelPickerData = [ 'Sunday' , 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' , 'Saturday' ]; const now = new Date () const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , alignItems : 'center' , }, wheelPicker : { width : 200 , height : 150 } }); export default class MyPickers extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={ styles.container }> <WheelPicker onItemSelected={ this.onItemSelected } isCurved data={ wheelPickerData } visibleItemCount={5} style={ styles.wheelPicker }/> <DatePicker date={ now } mode="datetime" onDateChange={ this.onDateSelected }/> <DatePicker date={ now } mode="time" onDateChange={ this.onTimeSelected }/> </View> ); } onItemSelected = event => { // do something }; onDateSelected = date => { // do something }; onTimeSelected = date =>{ // do something }; }

To check out working example:

Clone this repo Install root packages: yarn or npm install Install example packages: in the example folder, do yarn or npm install Start metro server: in the example folder, do yarn start or npm start Compile/start Android app: in the example folder, do yarn run-android or npm run-android

Wheel Picker

import { WheelPicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android' ... render() { const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; return ( < WheelPicker onItemSelected = { event => {/* do something */} } isCurved isCyclic data={arr} style={{width:300, height: 300}}/> ); } ...

Props

Prop Default Type Description onItemSelected null func Callback when user select item {data: 'itemData', position: 'itemPosition'} data default string array array Data array (string or number type) isCurved false bool Make Wheel Picker curved isCyclic false bool Make Wheel Picker cyclic isAtmospheric false bool Design Wheel Picker's items selectedItemTextColor grey string Wheel Picker's selected Item Text Color itemSpace 20 number Wheel Picker's items spacing visibleItemCount 7 number Wheel Picker's items max visible count renderIndicator false bool Show Wheel Picker indicator indicatorColor transparent string Indicator color indicatorSize 5 number Indicator stroke size isCurtain false bool Wheel Picker curtain curtainColor transparent string Wheel Picker curtain color itemTextColor grey string Wheel Picker's items color itemTextSize 20 number Wheel Picker's items text size itemTextFontFamily null string Wheel Picker's items text font name itemTextAlign 'center' enum('left', 'center', 'right') Wheel Picker's items text alignment selectedItemPosition null number Select current item position backgroundColor transparent string Wheel Picker background color allowFontScaling false bool Font scaling based on Pixel Ratio

data

An array of options. This should be provided with an array of strings or array of numbers.

Callback with event in the form event = { data: 1, position: 0 }

import { DatePicker } from '@delightfulstudio/react-native-wheel-picker-android' ... render() { const now = new Date (); return ( < DatePicker date = { now } mode = "datetime" onDateChange = { this.onDateSelected }/> ); } onDateSelected = date => { // do something }; ...

Props

Prop Required Default Type DatePickerIOS Description date [ ] now Date [x] The currently selected date onDateChange [x] null func [x] Date change handler minimumDate [ ] maximumDate - 1 year or date Date [x] Minimum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values maximumDate [ ] minimumDate + 1 year Date [x] Maximum date - restricts the range of possible date/time values minuteInterval [ ] 1 enum(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30) [x] The interval at which minutes can be selected mode* [ ] 'date' enum('date', 'time', 'datetime') [x] The date picker mode locale** [ ] Locale ID [x] The locale for the date picker style*** [ ] null obj [x] The control container style styles**** [ ] { picker, date, hours, minutes, gap, AM } [ ] The control part styles - allows to adjust control internal layout, each property is an object with style properties, ex: { picker: { height: 100 } } todayTitle [ ] 'Today' string [ ] The title for today date item

* mode: 'date' doesn't support year selection, therefor it is not suitable for large range of dates, ex: birthdays.

** locale: "<locale id>" support is limited to 12/24 mode and names of months and days, it also requires explicit import 'moment/locale/<locale id>' somewhere in your script for any non-english locales to work properly.

*** style can be used to change background color and surrounding margin/padding

**** styles were tested only with size , padding and margin style properties, other properties may not work

Questions or suggestions?

Feel free to open an issue