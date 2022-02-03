This is the home for the Hôpitaux Universitaires de Genève - DSI - Domaine Patient team's Angular components for Angular and material.
Online demo : https://dsi-hug.github.io/dejajs-components
This repository is an Angular components library and the common utility functions, with a demo application for testing it.
Before you can build this project, you must install and configure the following dependencies on your machine:
Begin by cloning the repository.
After cloning, you should be able to run the following command to install development tools. You will only need to run this command when dependencies change in package.json.
yarn or
npm i
Take a look at the
project folder. All components are placed here.
The demo application is under
src folder.
yarn start or
npm start
and navigate to
http://localhost:5100.
To build the library you can use the command
npm run build:lib
A
dist/ folder will be created in the root directory for the library.
Just run
npm run test:lib to launch tests.
Contributions are welcome! To ensure speedy merges, please: