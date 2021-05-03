Docdash

A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3.

Example

See http://clenemt.github.io/docdash/ for a sample demo. 🚀

Install

$ npm install docdash

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/docdash

Usage (npm)

In your projects package.json file add a new script:

"script" : { "generate-docs" : "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc -c jsdoc.json" }

In your jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/docdash" }

Sample jsdoc.json

See the config file for the fixtures or the sample below.

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : false }, "source" : { "include" : "../js" , "includePattern" : "\\.js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" ], "opts" : { "template" : "assets/template/docdash/" , "encoding" : "utf8" , "destination" : "docs/" , "recurse" : true , "verbose" : true }, "templates" : { "cleverLinks" : false , "monospaceLinks" : false } }

Options

Docdash supports the following options:

{ "docdash": { "static": [false|true], // Display the static members inside the navbar "sort": [false|true], // Sort the methods in the navbar "sectionOrder": [ // Order the main section in the navbar (default order shown here) "Classes", "Modules", "Externals", "Events", "Namespaces", "Mixins", "Tutorials", "Interfaces" ], "disqus": "", // Shortname for your disqus (subdomain during site creation) "openGraph": { // Open Graph options (mostly for Facebook and other sites to easily extract meta information) "title": "", // Title of the website "type": "website", // Type of the website "image": "", // Main image/logo "site_name": "", // Site name "url": "" // Main canonical URL for the main page of the site }, "meta": { // Meta information options (mostly for search engines that have not indexed your site yet) "title": "", // Also will be used as postfix to actualy page title, prefixed with object/document name "description": "", // Description of overal contents of your website "keyword": "" // Keywords for search engines }, "search": [false|true], // Display seach box above navigation which allows to search/filter navigation items "commonNav": [false|true], // Group all html code for <nav> in a nav.inc.html fetched on each page (instead of include it in each html page, save {navSize}×{nb html pages} which can be huge on big project) "collapse": [false|true], // Collapse navigation by default except current object's navigation of the current page "wrap": [false|true], // Wrap long navigation names instead of trimming them "typedefs": [false|true], // Include typedefs in menu "navLevel": [integer], // depth level to show in navbar, starting at 0 (false or -1 to disable) "private": [false|true], // set to false to not show @private in navbar "removeQuotes": [none|all|trim],// Remove single and double quotes, trim removes only surrounding ones "scripts": [], // Array of external (or relative local copied using templates.default.staticFiles.include) js or css files to inject into HTML, "menu": { // Adding additional menu items after Home "Project Website": { // Menu item name "href":"https://myproject.com", //the rest of HTML properties to add to manu item "target":"_blank", "class":"menu-item", "id":"website_link" }, "Forum": { "href":"https://myproject.com.forum", "target":"_blank", "class":"menu-item", "id":"forum_link" } }, "scopeInOutputPath": [false|true], // Add scope from package file (if present) to the output path, true by default. "nameInOutputPath": [false|true], // Add name from package file to the output path, true by default. "versionInOutputPath": [false|true] // Add package version to the output path, true by default. } }

Place them anywhere inside your jsdoc.json file.

Contributors

Thanks

Thanks to lodash and minami.

License

Licensed under the Apache License, version 2.0. (see Apache-2.0).