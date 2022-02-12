openbase logo
@definitelytyped/typescript-versions

by microsoft
0.0.106 (see all)

Infrastructure for DefinitelyTyped

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.2K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

163

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DefinitelyTyped-tools

A monorepo for formerly disparate DefinitelyTyped-related tools:

Disclaimer

These tools are not intended for public consumption, so we may break the API whenever convenient for us.

Development

This is a monorepo managed with yarn workspaces and lerna. After cloning, run yarn to install dependencies for each package and link them to each other.

Testing

All packages use jest, with a single configuration set up to be run from the monorepo root. yarn test is an alias for jest, so you can run tests with any of jest’s CLI options. For example, to run tests for a single package:

yarn test packages/utils

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

