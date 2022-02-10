DeFiChain Jellyfish SDK. A collection of TypeScript + JavaScript tools and libraries to build Native DeFi products.
We are consolidating all jellyfish ecosystem projects ocean, whale and playground into this repository.
jellyfish.defichain.com. Incorporating sample and
playground.
DeFi Jellyfish follows a monorepo methodology, all maintained packages are in the same repo and published with the same version tag.
Thanks for contributing, appreciate all the help we can get. Feel free to make a pull-request, we will guide you along the way to make it merge-able. Here are some of our documented contributing guidelines.
If you discover a security vulnerability in
DeFiCh/jellyfish, please see submit it privately.
By using
DeFiCh/jellyfish (this repo), you (the user) agree to be bound by the terms of this license.