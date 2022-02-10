openbase logo
@defichain/jellyfish-json

by DeFiCh
2.19.0 (see all)

DeFiChain Jellyfish SDK. A collection of TypeScript + JavaScript tools and libraries to build Native DeFi products.

3.5K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

CI codecov Maintainability npm Netlify Status

@defichain/jellyfish

https://jellyfish.defichain.com

DeFiChain Jellyfish SDK. A collection of TypeScript + JavaScript tools and libraries to build Native DeFi products.

Watch this space!

We are consolidating all jellyfish ecosystem projects ocean, whale and playground into this repository.

  • For better synergy of DeFiChain open source development across all concerns.
  • Consistent versioning for all ecosystem releases with a single source of truth.
  • Documentation for the entirety of the jellyfish ecosystem via jellyfish.defichain.com. Incorporating sample and playground.
  • Early regression detection upstream to downstream changes with monolithic repo structure.

Packages

DeFi Jellyfish follows a monorepo methodology, all maintained packages are in the same repo and published with the same version tag.

Developing & Contributing

Thanks for contributing, appreciate all the help we can get. Feel free to make a pull-request, we will guide you along the way to make it merge-able. Here are some of our documented contributing guidelines.

Security issues

If you discover a security vulnerability in DeFiCh/jellyfish, please see submit it privately.

License & Disclaimer

By using DeFiCh/jellyfish (this repo), you (the user) agree to be bound by the terms of this license.

FOSSA Status

