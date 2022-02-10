DeFiChain Jellyfish SDK. A collection of TypeScript + JavaScript tools and libraries to build Native DeFi products.

Watch this space! We are consolidating all jellyfish ecosystem projects ocean, whale and playground into this repository. For better synergy of DeFiChain open source development across all concerns.

Consistent versioning for all ecosystem releases with a single source of truth.

Documentation for the entirety of the jellyfish ecosystem via jellyfish.defichain.com . Incorporating sample and playground.

Early regression detection upstream to downstream changes with monolithic repo structure.

Packages

DeFi Jellyfish follows a monorepo methodology, all maintained packages are in the same repo and published with the same version tag.

Developing & Contributing

Thanks for contributing, appreciate all the help we can get. Feel free to make a pull-request, we will guide you along the way to make it merge-able. Here are some of our documented contributing guidelines.

Security issues

If you discover a security vulnerability in DeFiCh/jellyfish , please see submit it privately.

License & Disclaimer