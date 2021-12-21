Smock is the Solidity mocking library. It\'s a plugin for hardhat that can be used to create mock Solidity contracts entirely in JavaScript (or TypeScript!). With Smock, it\'s easier than ever to test your smart contracts. You\'ll never have to write another mock contract in Solidity again.
Smock is inspired by sinon, sinon-chai, and Python\'s unittest.mock. Although Smock is currently only compatible with hardhat, we plan to extend support to other testing frameworks like Truffle.
If you wanna chat about the future of Solidity Mocking, join our Discord!
Detailed documentation can be found here.
You can install Smock via npm or yarn:
npm install @defi-wonderland/smock
Smock is dead simple to use. Here\'s a basic example of how you might use it to streamline your tests.
...
import { FakeContract, smock } from '@defi-wonderland/smock';
chai.should(); // if you like should syntax
chai.use(smock.matchers);
describe('MyContract', () => {
let myContractFake: FakeContract<MyContract>;
beforeEach(async () => {
...
myContractFake = await smock.fake('MyContract');
});
it('some test', () => {
myContractFake.bark.returns('woof');
...
myContractFake.bark.atCall(0).should.be.calledWith('Hello World');
});
});
Smock is released under the MIT license. Feel free to use, modify, and/or redistribute this software as you see fit. See the LICENSE file for more information.
Maintained with love by Optimism PBC and DeFi Wonderland. Made possible by viewers like you.