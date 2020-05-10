🗃️ Archived & No Longer Maintained

I've decided to archive this library because my priorities changed a bit and I no longer have enough resources (time, money, motivation, etc.) for FOSS. There's a chance I might come back and start working on this library again in future (however, currently, I don't plan on doing that).

I won't maintain this library, but it's still pretty usable (and if you're looking for horizontal scrollbars, you can take a look into development branch /docs/demotests.html which has some examples).

Vuebar

Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on GGather.com.

Official Website (Docs & Examples)

Go to github.serafin.io/vuebar

Acknowledgements

Tested with the help of Browserstack

