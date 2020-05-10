openbase logo
vue

@deepvision/vuebar

by DeepVision
0.0.23 (see all)

(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

659

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

🗃️ Archived & No Longer Maintained

I've decided to archive this library because my priorities changed a bit and I no longer have enough resources (time, money, motivation, etc.) for FOSS. There's a chance I might come back and start working on this library again in future (however, currently, I don't plan on doing that).

I won't maintain this library, but it's still pretty usable (and if you're looking for horizontal scrollbars, you can take a look into development branch /docs/demotests.html which has some examples).

Vuebar

Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on GGather.com.

Official Website (Docs & Examples)

Go to github.serafin.io/vuebar

Acknowledgements

Used successfully in production on GGather.com

Tested with the help of Browserstack

