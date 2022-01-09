Deepkit Framework the new high-performance and real-time TypeScript framework for sophisticated isomorphic TypeScript applications.

Deepkit Framework consists of many high-performance TypeScript components aka packages, that can be used alone or in combination with the framework.

Deepkit Framework is all about high-performance:

Execution speed

Development speed

Time to Market

The economic advantage of isomorphic TypeScript projects (frontend and backend written with TS) is enormous and Deepkit Framework wants to utilize this advantage to its fullest.

Status

Deepkit is currently in an alpha state but is already extremely feature rich and used in production. You are encouraged to start building applications with the framework but some public APIs are still subject to change. The team is working hard towards a stable beta release.

Check out the Deepkit Documentation to get started.

Packages

@deepkit/type: Runtime type system with the fastest serializer for TypeScript, ultra-fast validation, and type reflection system. The heart of Deepkit that interoperates with all following packages in the most efficient way. Use one schema/model definition for your whole application stack: Database, DTO, RPC, message queue, frontend, and more.

@deepkit/framework: A command line framework to write command line tools using a dependency injection container and simple classes.

@deepkit/framework: High-Performance HTTP/RPC server, HTTP Router, typesafe module&configuration system, typesafe HTML template engine, Dependency-Injection, Debugger, CLI. Uses @deepkit/type for module configuration schema definition and router parameter/body schema definition. Example application.

@deepkit/orm: The fastest ORM for TypeScript with data-mapper/active-record pattern, UnitOfWork/IdentityMap, typesafe QueryBuilder, full returning/relations/join support, atomic patches, and SQL migrations. SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDB support. Uses @deepkit/type for schema definition.

@deepkit/orm-browser: A data browser for @deepkit/orm allowing to modify entity data directly in the browser with support for migrations, query prompt (think MongoDB GUI), ER model diagram, and migrations.

@deepkit/rpc: Highly configurable high-performance RPC server for TypeScript, with support for auto-inferring return and parameter types (no code-generation needed), stream support using RxJS Observables, binary protocol with ability to track download/upload progress, peer2peer communication, and live entity/collections. Uses @deepkit/type for type declaration.

@deepkit/broker: High-Performance typesafe message bus server for pub/sub pattern, key-value storage, and central atomic app locks.

@deepkit/desktop-ui: Angular UI framework for desktop applications.

@deepkit/workflow: A workflow library to implement atomic workflow transitions with a dispatcher pattern.

@deepkit/event: Asynchronous event dispatcher for Typescript using decorators and classes..

@deepkit/http: Powerful and fast http library for building server side applications

@deepkit/logger: A logger library with support for colors, scopes, various transporter and formatter.

@deepkit/injector: A compiling high-performance dependency injection container, with constructor/property injection, type-safe configuration system, compiler-passes, scopes, and tags.

@deepkit/topsort: A fast implementation of a topological sort/dependency resolver with type grouping algorithm.

@deepkit/template: A fast template engine based on TSX, with support for dependency injection container and async templates.

@deepkit/bson: Fastest BSON parser and serializer. 13x faster than official bson-js/bson-ext, and 2x faster than JSON. Uses @deepkit/type for schema definition.

@deepkit/mongo: MongoDB client for modern TypeScript: Full async error stack trace, BigInt support, and best performance possible.

@deepkit/type-angular: Use @deepkit/type schemas directly in Angular Forms, making form validation much easier.

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to the development of Deepkit, check out the Development Docs to learn more about setting up your local development environment.