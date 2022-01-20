openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mon

@decorators/mongoose

by Serhii Sol
3.0.1 (see all)

node-decorators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node Decorators

Project implements decorators for modern tools for NodeJS like ExpressJS, Socket.IO

Installation

npm install @decorators/di --save
npm install @decorators/express --save
npm install @decorators/socket --save

Example of usage

Here's example of usage with Express framework. It uses TypeScript and @decorators/express package

import { Response, Params, Controller, Get, attachControllers } from '@decorators/express';
import { Injectable } from '@decorators/di';

@Controller('/')
@Injectable()
class UsersController {

  constructor(userService: UserService) {}

  @Get('/users/:id')
  getData(@Response() res, @Params('id') id: string) {
    res.send(this.userService.findById(id));
  }
}

let app: Express = express();

attachControllers(app, [UsersController]);

app.listen(3000);

Documentation

Look at the corresponding package for instructions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial