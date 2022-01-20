Project implements decorators for modern tools for NodeJS like ExpressJS, Socket.IO
npm install @decorators/di --save
npm install @decorators/express --save
npm install @decorators/socket --save
Here's example of usage with Express framework. It uses TypeScript and
@decorators/express package
import { Response, Params, Controller, Get, attachControllers } from '@decorators/express';
import { Injectable } from '@decorators/di';
@Controller('/')
@Injectable()
class UsersController {
constructor(userService: UserService) {}
@Get('/users/:id')
getData(@Response() res, @Params('id') id: string) {
res.send(this.userService.findById(id));
}
}
let app: Express = express();
attachControllers(app, [UsersController]);
app.listen(3000);
Look at the corresponding package for instructions