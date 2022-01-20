Project implements decorators for modern tools for NodeJS like ExpressJS, Socket.IO

Installation

npm install @decorators /di --save npm install @decorators /express --save npm install @decorators /socket --save

Example of usage

Here's example of usage with Express framework. It uses TypeScript and @decorators/express package

import { Response, Params, Controller, Get, attachControllers } from '@decorators/express' ; import { Injectable } from '@decorators/di' ; ( '/' ) () class UsersController { constructor ( userService: UserService ) {} ( '/users/:id' ) getData( () res, ( 'id' ) id: string ) { res.send( this .userService.findById(id)); } } let app: Express = express(); attachControllers(app, [UsersController]); app.listen( 3000 );

Documentation

Look at the corresponding package for instructions