DeckDeckGo - The open source web editor for presentations Create slides with our online editor or developer kit 🔥. Interact with your decks through a remote control 📱.

![Website](https://img.shields.io/website?label=Editor&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com) ![Website](https://img.shields.io/website?label=Remotre%20control&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.app) [![GitHub release](https://img.shields.io/github/release/deckgo/deckdeckgo/all?logo=GitHub)](https://github.com/deckgo/deckdeckgo/releases/latest) [![Chat on Slack](https://img.shields.io/badge/chat-Slack-EBB424?logo=Slack)](https://join.slack.com/t/deckdeckgo/shared_invite/enQtNzM0NjMwOTc3NTI0LTBlNmFhODNhYmRkMWUxZmU4ZTQ2MDJiNjlmYWZiODNjMDU5OGRjYThlZmZjMTc5YmQ3MzUzMDlhMzk0ZDgzMDY) [![Tweet](https://img.shields.io/twitter/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com)](https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com&text=DeckDeckGo%20-%20The%20web%20open%20source%20editor%20for%20presentations%20%F0%9F%9A%80%20%40deckdeckgo) ![Website](https://img.shields.io/website?label=Editor&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com) ![Website](https://img.shields.io/website?label=Remotre%20control&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.app) [![GitHub release](https://img.shields.io/github/release/deckgo/deckdeckgo/all?logo=GitHub)](https://github.com/deckgo/deckdeckgo/releases/latest) [![Chat on Slack](https://img.shields.io/badge/chat-Slack-EBB424?logo=Slack)](https://join.slack.com/t/deckdeckgo/shared_invite/enQtNzM0NjMwOTc3NTI0LTBlNmFhODNhYmRkMWUxZmU4ZTQ2MDJiNjlmYWZiODNjMDU5OGRjYThlZmZjMTc5YmQ3MzUzMDlhMzk0ZDgzMDY) [![Tweet](https://img.shields.io/twitter/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com)](https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fdeckdeckgo.com&text=DeckDeckGo%20-%20The%20web%20open%20source%20editor%20for%20presentations%20%F0%9F%9A%80%20%40deckdeckgo)

Table of contents

Getting Started

Start your new presentation using our 👉 online Editor 👈 or with our developer kit by following the quick Getting Started guide.

Features

We are constantly developing new features and, are always happy to hear about cool ideas.

Create, present and share your slides as Progressive Web Apps

Interact with your audience with live polls

Use predefined rich and responsive templates

Search Unsplash and Tenor GIFs

Integrate easily YouTube video

Showcase your best developer code snippets

Interact with your presentations with a remote control

Present and work offline

Push the source code of your online slides to GitHub

Import Figma frames

Documentation

The developers' documentation is available online.

Contributing

Are you interested to contribute to our open source project? That would be awesome 👍 Have a look to our contributing guide to get started.

Community

Templates and tools that are driven by the community of DeckDeckGo developers and maintainers are gathered together in a dedicated GitHub org.

If you would like to add your contribution, get in touch.

Supporting

If you like the project, you can become a sponsor at Open Collective.

Applications

Project Version Online Links Changelog Studio https://app.deckdeckgo.com README CHANGELOG Remote control https://deckdeckgo.app README CHANGELOG Documentation https://docs.deckdeckgo.com README CHANGELOG Site https://deckdeckgo.com README CHANGELOG Demo https://demo.deckdeckgo.com Repo CHANGELOG

Web Components

Templates

Infrastructure

Project Version Links Changelog AWS (Backend) README CHANGELOG AWS (Infra) README Firebase (Cloud) README CHANGELOG Internet Computer README CHANGELOG

Providers

Project Package Version Links Changelog API (AWS) @deckdeckgo/api README CHANGELOG Firebase @deckdeckgo/firebase README CHANGELOG Internet Computer @deckdeckgo/ic README CHANGELOG

Utils

Project Package Version Links Changelog Deck Utils @deckdeckgo/deck-utils README CHANGELOG Kit @deckdeckgo/kit README CHANGELOG Remote Utils @deckdeckgo/remote-utils README CHANGELOG Slide Utils @deckdeckgo/slide-utils README CHANGELOG Styles @deckdeckgo/styles README CHANGELOG Types @deckdeckgo/types README CHANGELOG Utils @deckdeckgo/utils README CHANGELOG Editor Utils @deckdeckgo/editor README CHANGELOG

Others