openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@deck.gl/react

by visgl
8.6.5 (see all)

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78K

GitHub Stars

9.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

196

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React WebGL

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

version build downloads Coverage Status

deck.gl | Website

WebGL2-powered, highly performant large-scale data visualization

docs

deck.gl is designed to simplify high-performance, WebGL-based visualization of large data sets. Users can quickly get impressive visual results with minimal effort by composing existing layers, or leverage deck.gl's extensible architecture to address custom needs.

deck.gl maps data (usually an array of JSON objects) into a stack of visual layers - e.g. icons, polygons, texts; and look at them with views: e.g. map, first-person, orthographic.

deck.gl handles a number of challenges out of the box:

  • Performant rendering and updating of large data sets
  • Interactive event handling such as picking, highlighting and filtering
  • Cartographic projections and integration with major basemap providers
  • A catalog of proven, well-tested layers

Deck.gl is designed to be highly customizable. All layers come with flexible APIs to allow programmatic control of each aspect of the rendering. All core classes such are easily extendable by the users to address custom use cases.

Flavors

Script Tag

<script src="https://unpkg.com/deck.gl@latest/dist.min.js"></script>

NPM Module

npm install deck.gl

Pure JS

React

Python

pip install pydeck

Third-Party Bindings

Learning Resources

Contributing

deck.gl is part of vis.gl, a Urban Computing Foundation project. Read the contribution guidelines if you are intrested in contributing.

Attributions

Data sources

Data sources are listed in each example.

The deck.gl project is supported by

BrowserStack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
kepler.glKepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rb
react-babylonjsReact for Babylon 3D engine
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rur
react-unity-rendererReact Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
25
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
rmg
react-mapbox-glA React binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
See 37 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial