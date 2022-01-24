This repository contains both the blockchain-agnostic Sidetree specification and a Node.js based reference implementation.
See the latest spec for the full Sidetree specification.
See the API spec for the full API specification to interact with a Sidetree node.
npm install
npm run spec:edit
UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open './www/spec/index.html'... create the missing directories and files and try again (they will be overwritten).
npx serve . in the root directory and open
http://localhost:5000/www/spec.
spec/markdown/ directory to make changes, refresh to see changes.
See the test vectors for input fixtures that are expected by all sidetree implementations.
See the reference implementation document for description of the reference implementation.
See the styleguide for details regarding this specification and implementation conformance to industry conventions for JSON and HTTP.
Refer to here for details on the release process of the artifacts in this repository.